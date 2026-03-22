Posted in: Games, SEGA, Video Games | Tagged: Lizardcube, Shinobi, Shinobi: Art Of Vengeance

Shinobi: Art of Vengeance Gives SEGA Villains Stage DLC a Launch Date

Shinobi: Art of Vengeance has given a launch date to the SEGA Villains Stage DLC, as three of the biggest villains will put you to the test

Article Summary Shinobi: Art of Vengeance reveals launch date for SEGA Villains Stage DLC, arriving next month.

Face iconic SEGA bosses: Death Adder, Shimano Goro Majima, and Dr. Eggman in new battles.

DLC features five new stages, three bosses, new ninpo, outfits, music tracks, and Boss Rush modes.

Experience a hand-drawn 2D action platformer as Joe Musashi seeks vengeance for his fallen clan.

SEGA and developer Lizardcube have revealed the official launch date for the next DLC arriving in Shinobi: Art Of Vengeance. After being teased for months ahead of time, the SEGA Villains Stage DLC will add three specific bosses and stages to the game, as you'll see Death Adder, Shimano Goro Majima, and Dr. Eggman challenge the ninja warrior. Enjoy the trailer and details here as the content will be released on April 3, 2026.

Three of SEGA's Biggest Villains Arrive in This New DLC

Master of the ninja arts Joe Musashi will face his fiercest battles yet as he takes on three legendary SEGA foes: the ruthless giant Death Adder (Golden Axe), the "mad dog" of Shimano Goro Majima (Like a Dragon/Yakuza) and the evil genius Dr. Eggman (Sonic the Hedgehog). The SEGA Villains Stage DLC will take players through exciting new stages featuring stunning worlds inspired by beloved SEGA franchises. The DLC will include:

Three new bosses

Five new stages

Two new Boss Rush modes

Three new ninpo

Three new outfits

Six new music tracks

Shinobi: Art Of Vengeance

The Oboro Clan, led by Joe Musashi, had long defended the world from evil. Until one day, fate took a tragic turn, as a dark force struck his village and burned it to the ground, with the deadly curse placed upon his clan remaining. Left with nothing, his sole focus becomes defeating those responsible for burning his village to the ground – Lord Ruse and the ENE Corp. However, the path ahead holds many challenges, for Lord Ruse wields a powerful stolen artifact that grants him immortality. Nothing and no one can stand in his way… or can they?

The iconic Shinobi returns in an all-new 2D action platformer with a unique hand-drawn look created by the team behind the hit brawler Streets of Rage 4. Play as the legendary Shinobi Joe Musashi, master of the ninja arts. After finding your village burned to the ground and your clan turned into stone, you must set off on a quest for vengeance, ready to face an unparalleled evil and avenge your clan.

Execute The Ninja Arts With Precision: Wield your vast ninja arsenal, including the great Katana Oborozuki, Kunai, Ninjutsu arts, and Ninpo to vanquish your foes.

Wield your vast ninja arsenal, including the great Katana Oborozuki, Kunai, Ninjutsu arts, and Ninpo to vanquish your foes. Master The Way Of The Shinobi: Unleash limitless combos with unique combat moves, acquire Amulets for enhanced abilities, and discover Ningi tools to overcome obstacles and uncover new paths.

Unleash limitless combos with unique combat moves, acquire Amulets for enhanced abilities, and discover Ningi tools to overcome obstacles and uncover new paths. Journey Through a Stylistic New World: Venture through more than a dozen unique and visually striking stages, from military bases to a scorching desert, challenging platforming puzzles, and hidden secrets.

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