Bruce Lee Announced For Hitman World of Assassination

Hitman World of Assassination has brought iconic actor Bruce Lee into the fold, as you can play a new mission and snag a special DLC pack

IO Interactive revealed a new awesome pack for Hitman World of Assassination, as they have revealed that the Bruce Lee Pack is available now. The iconic film star has been added as DLC content, which will provide a new mission where you play as Lee, infiltrating an organization and operating in the shadows to get it done. We have more details about it here, as the content is available for free until November 20, but to own the pack, you'll need to cough up $5.

Hitman World of Assassination – Bruce Lee Pack

The upcoming mission serves as a respectful tribute to the legendary martial artist on the occasion of his 85th anniversary, while also presenting players with a distinctive challenge inspired by his extraordinary presence and lasting influence. As the Hitman franchise celebrates its 25th anniversary, this special experience has been designed to feel authentic within the world of Hitman. Bruce Lee stars as Agent Lee, an operative aiming to infiltrate the Concord Union, a powerful criminal syndicate based in Hong Kong.

The organization hosts a secretive martial arts tournament, which takes place this time at the Himmapan Hotel in Bangkok. For this occasion, Agent Lee, a legendary martial artist, is back in action and invited to compete. His mission: win the tournament and uncover the identity of the Concord Union's supreme leader. While Lee's combat prowess is unmatched, the tournament is rumoured to be riddled with sabotage. The player's task will be to operate from the shadows, identifying and neutralizing threats targeting Lee. The Bruce Lee Pack, a brand new DLC pack themed after the latest Elusive Target, is also available for a limited time only, starting today and until the end of the mission, on November 20th, on all platforms.

Permanent Access to the Dragon – A two-level Arcade contract featuring The Infiltrator Elusive Target

The Yellow Tracksuit

The Kali Sticks

The Jade Dagger

The Golden Dragon Scissors

A set of four cosmetics for the Freelancer Safehouse, inspired by the Elusive Target

Season of the Dragon

Alongside the new Elusive Target, a new roadmap starts today with the Season of the Dragon. Players will be able to face two new challenges, two Featured Contracts batches as well as four returning Elusive Targets. Three new Twitch Drops will be available to redeem, with the Star Apple, the Dragon Duck, and the Purple Streak Crowbar, which can be earned by watching one hour of Hitman World of Assassination on Twitch during specific time periods. In addition, the Mills Reverie Halloween event will be back to celebrate the festivity.

