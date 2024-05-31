Photo Gallery: DreamHack Dallas 2024 – May 31, 2024

Dive into DreamHack Dallas 2024 with our vibrant photo gallery.
Explore indie games, LAN parties, and tournaments at Kay Bailey Center.
Experience the bustling atmosphere of the BYOC and Tabletop sections.
Get a glimpse of the exciting booths and events at DreamHack Dallas.
This weekend, we're at DreamHack Dallas 2024, live at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, Texas. As part of our coverage of the event, please enjoy our photo gallery from the main floor, showing off indie games, BYOC, LAN parties, the Tabletop section, several esports tournaments, many of the booths, and more, all happening this weekend.
Gavin is the current Games Editor for Bleeding Cool. He has been a lifelong geek who can chat with you about comics, television, video games, and even pro wrestling. He can also teach you how to play Star Trek chess, be your Mercy on Overwatch, recommend random cool music, and goes rogue in D&D. He also enjoys hundreds of other geeky things that can't be covered in a single paragraph. Follow @TheGavinSheehan on Facebook, Twitter/X, Instagram, Bluesky, Threads, and Hive, for random pictures and musings.