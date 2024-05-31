Posted in: Conventions, eSports, Events, Games, Video Games | Tagged: DreamHack, DreamHack Dallas

Photo Gallery: DreamHack Dallas 2024 – May 31, 2024

Check out our photo gallery from the first day of DreamHack Dallas from the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Texas.

This weekend, we're at DreamHack Dallas 2024, live at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, Texas. As part of our coverage of the event, please enjoy our photo gallery from the main floor, showing off indie games, BYOC, LAN parties, the Tabletop section, several esports tournaments, many of the booths, and more, all happening this weekend.

