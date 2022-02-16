Pierre The Maze Detective Will Launch On Mobile Next Month

Pixmain announced today that they will be bringing their puzzler game Labyrinth City: Pierre the Maze Detective to mobile devices. You can pre-order the game right now on iOS for $4 as it will be released on March 3rd, and while there was no formal announcement for an Android version, we suspect that version won't be too far behind since there was no mention of an exclusive deal. The game appears to be everything that the PC/Switch version is, no additional content added to the mix, but it will have all of the updates to this point. You can read more about it below and check out the latest trailer.

Based on the 'Pierre the Maze Detective' comic books by Japanese artist Hirofumi Kamigaki and illustration studio IC4DESIGN, the game puts players in the shoes of young detective Pierre as he tracks down the slippery Mr X. The intricate, hand-drawn environments are packed with intriguing characters and secret treats to delight players of all ages. Born from the affection the Darjeeling team has for the internationally-published book series, the game has already won awards including the IndieCade 2020 Visual Design award and the Game Connection Asia 2020 Best Quality of Art award. "Where is he? There! Quick, after him!" The elaborate environments from the hand of artist Hirofumi Kamigaki are the colourful stage for a marathon chase, which is as much about enjoying the scenery as ensnaring the prey. The magical Maze Stone has been swiped from Opera City's museum by Mr X, and young hero Pierre answers the call to track him down. Each maze that Pierre has to navigate is littered with hidden secrets, minigames, and dozens of fun interactions with a dazzling variety of citizens.

A Nostalgic Hand-Drawn Childhood Adventure Game: Labyrinth City brings the beloved book to life, transforming the beautiful illustrations into engaging animated stories. The gameplay is accompanied by a light-hearted, original soundtrack that will bring players back to their childhood. Endless Puzzles and Interactions: Spread across the 10 maps, Labyrinth City contains over 100 collectibles and over 500 interactive points hidden through the mazes. As players get lost in the game, both literally and figuratively, they can interact and play with their surroundings, simply by clicking on items, people and characters they meet along their way. A Thrilling Detective Story: The maze stone has been stolen in Opéra City, turning the entire city into a giant maze! While Pierre tracks down Mr. X, the maze stone thief, he encounters puzzles and characters that will help him on his mission. Unexpected Surprises: There are numerous hidden pop culture references that fans will love discovering within the maps of Labyrinth City, such as King Kong, Star Wars, Dragon Ball Z, No-Face from Spirited Away, and The Sword in the Stone.