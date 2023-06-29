Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pikmin Bloom | Tagged: nintendo, pikmin 4

Pikmin Bloom Launches New Collaboration With Pikmin 4

Niantic and Nintendo are holding a new collaboration in Pikmin Bloom, giving you a chance to snag a new character from Pikmin 4.

Niantic has announced a new collaboration event that is now live in Pikmin Bloom, as they're working to promote Pikmin 4. Nintendo will be releasing the latest entry in the franchise on July 21st, but before that, you can experience a little bit of fun in the mobile game. Players who manage to either complete the Pikmin 4 demo, or play the full version of the game on the Nintendo Switch, will receive a code to unlock the Pikmin 4 Oatchi-Rider Costume for use in the mobile title. For those who don't know, Oatchi is the canine companion that will debut in the latest game next month. We got the details from the team of how you can make this all happen below.

STEP 1: Either finish the Pikmin 4 eShop demo or play the Pikmin 4 game (available July 21) for the Nintendo Switch system.

STEP 2: Go to the My Nintendo official website, open the "Pikmin 4 Oatchi-Rider Costume Redeem Code" reward page, then select "Redeem."

STEP 3: Enter the reward code from step two on the gift redemption page. (You must log in with your Pikmin Bloom Login Account to access the gift page. You can check your Login Account info in the Pikmin Bloom app by going to Settings > Account > Login Account.)

STEP 4: You can now receive the "Pikmin 4 Oatchi-Rider Costume" gift in Pikmin Bloom. Time to dress up your Mii and hit the streets!

"Pikmin Bloom is a smartphone app meant to make walking more fun. You may not be able to see them, but mysterious little life forms known as "Pikmin" are all around you. Pikmin Bloom lets you have more fun on your walks by encountering these creatures and taking them along with you. Nurture the Pikmin Seedlings you find by walking, then pluck out some new Pikmin friends when they're fully grown! Become close enough with your Pikmin, and they may even turn into special "Decor Pikmin" that wear items related to where their Seedlings were found. Walk, grow, and pluck to surround yourself with all sorts of Pikmin friends. You can even plant flowers along your path while walking with your Pikmin. Work together with other players to fill the world with beautiful flowers! From regular outings to your commute to school or work, Pikmin make the little parts of daily life that much more enjoyable."

