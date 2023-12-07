Posted in: Games, Pinball, Video Games, Zen Studios | Tagged: charlie brown, Exploding Kittens, Pinball FX, star trek

Pinball FX Releases Multiple New Tables, Including Star Trek Designs

Zen Studios have releases several new table packs for Pinball FX, including tables based on Star Trek, Charlie Brown, and Exploding Kittens.

Article Summary Zen Studios launches new Pinball FX tables, including Star Trek themes.

Join the adventures with Star Trek: Kelvin, Discovery, and Deep Space Nine.

Get in the holiday spirit with A Charlie Brown Christmas Pinball.

Enjoy Game Night with Terraforming Mars and Exploding Kittens pinball.

Zen Studios has released a new update and several packs for Pinball FX this week, as they have several IPs getting their own tables. You now have new options for pinball tables to pick up, as they have sets for Star Trek, Charlie Brown, and even Exploding Kittens to choose from. You can learn more about them below as they are all live and available for purchase now.

Pinball FX – Star Trek Pinball Pack

Star Trek Pinball: Kelvin Timeline: Experience the vision of the newest trilogy of Star Trek blockbuster movies in this epic table. Join Captain James T. Kirk and the crew of the Enterprise on their mission to discover new civilizations, form alliances, and neutralize threats to the Federation.

Star Trek Pinball: Discovery: Michael Burnham and the shipmates of the U.S.S. Discovery rely on your pinball prowess as you play through iconic moments from the first four seasons of the series. Make contact with the residents of 10-C and utilize the time loop for victory!

Star Trek Pinball: Deep Space Nine: Travel to the edges of the final frontier and arrive at the space station Deep Space Nine! Use your pinball skills to lead the crew and Captain Benjamin Sisko in ending the Dominion War. The Star Trek Pinball Pack is available for $14.99.

A Charlie Brown Christmas Pinball

Find the real meaning of Christmas in A Charlie Brown Christmas Pinball! Join the Peanuts crew in putting on a play and decorating the most perfect tree there is. A Charlie Brown Christmas Pinball is available for $5.49.

Game Night Pinball Volume 1

Terraforming Mars Pinball: The race for taming the Red Planet has begun! Run one of the mega-corporations and use your pinball skills to raise the oxygen level, heat up the planet, and create vast oceans on your way to the top of the leaderboards. Gloomhaven Pinball: Delve into the world of Gloomhaven as mercenaries! Infiltrate the Inox Encampment, defeat Jekserah's army of corpses among other adventures to enter the Void and confront The Gloom!

Exploding Kittens: A Pinball Cat-astrophe: Complete main modes inspired by the kitty-powered card game, clean the Transdimensional Litter Box, and collect famous Tacocat, Cattermelon, and other cards to get the highest scores.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!