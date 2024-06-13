Posted in: Blizzard, Games, Overwatch 2, Video Games | Tagged: overwatch

Pink Mercy Returns To Overwatch 2 For BCRF Fundraiser

Overwatch 2 players will be able to get one of the rarest cosmetics, as the Pink Mercy retruns for the Breast Cancer Research Fund.

Article Summary Overwatch 2 brings back Pink Mercy skin for BCRF fundraising event.

Purchase the original or Rose Gold Mercy Bundle to support cancer research.

100% of proceeds from June 25 - July 8 will aid Breast Cancer Research Fund.

2018 Pink Mercy proceeds launched breakthroughs in breast cancer prevention.

Blizzard Entertainment will bring back one of the rarest cosmetics in Overwatch 2 for a special fundraiser as Pink Mercy returns to aid in the Breast Cancer Research Fund. The skin has only appeared once before, clear back in 2018 as part of another fundraiser, and has never been brought back to the game for any other event or celebration. This is one of those few items they have to get you to donate to a good cause. When you purchase the skin, two things come of it: You get the original Pink Mercy Legendary Skin as well as the new Rose Gold version, and your money goes toward the BCRF. We have more details about the skin and the fundraiser from the announcement below.

Overwatch 2 – Pink Mercy

Between June 25 and July 8, Overwatch 2 players can purchase the original Pink Mercy ($14.99) and a new Rose Gold Mercy Bundle ($19.99). One hundred percent of the purchase prices of these products, excluding any applicable platform fees and taxes, will be donated to BCRF. In 2018, Blizzard and Overwatch's millions of players helped fuel research that touched the entire spectrum of the disease. In addition to supporting new clinical trials and BCRF research grants across BCRF's areas of focus, this gift launched BCRF's Precision Prevention Initiative (PPI), which brings precision medicine to breast cancer prevention by innovating breast cancer risk assessment and detection and developing early interventions for the disease that go beyond surgery. With this incredible support, researchers funded by PPI were able to:

Develop advanced AI methods to analyze mammogram images and support more accurate breast cancer risk assessment.

Identify drugs that could potentially delay tumor formation.

Create a tool that predicts the risk that a patient's ductal carcinoma in situ (also known as DCIS or stage 0 breast cancer because it's not invasive) will progress to full-blown invasive breast cancer.

Test models that can better predict how triple-negative breast cancer—one of the most aggressive forms—will develop.

"Blizzard is thrilled to be working alongside BCRF once again, bringing attention and funding to such an important cause," said Johanna Faries, the president of Blizzard Entertainment. "Overwatch recently crossed the 100 million lifetime player milestone, and we hope that our amazing community will once again rally to help support the critical work of BCRF, all while showcasing these beautiful skins in-game."

"Overwatch's innovation in the gaming industry mirrors the innovation BCRF is spurring in research to eradicate breast cancer," said BCRF President and CEO Donna McKay. "We are at a critical inflection point as incidence of breast cancer continues to rise, and there is still more work to be done. We are thrilled to renew this collaboration to see how we can continue driving change, and saving lives, together."

"If we can determine which patients are at highest risk, we can develop interventions tailored to that patient—so that we can stop breast cancer before it strikes," said BCRF Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Dorraya El-Ashry. "The support from Overwatch helped us launch this vision, and now the 2024 Overwatch 2 campaign will help us propel this work even further."

