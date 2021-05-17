Pink Panther Time Traveler Announced For Smart TV Devices

MGM and Play.Works announced today they have a new Smart TV game on the way with Pink Panther Time Traveler. Yes, you read that correctly, the game is being produced to be played on Smart TV systems such as Roku or Comcast's XfinityX, which will be available in select territories, as well as through the Play.Works Network. The game will have several challenging puzzle levels featuring classic cartoon character with varying levels of difficulty. You can read more about the game below as it is available right now.

The Pink Panther Time Traveler game, which is inspired by the playful and charismatic personality of the pop culture phenomenon, allows players to experience the beloved character in over 200 levels of fun play, ranging from beginner, advanced, master and expert. The launch of the game and partnership with Play.Works further enhances the Pink Panther's place in the gaming world, as well as the larger cultural zeitgeist. Play.Works developed and built the Pink Panther Time Traveler game from the ground-up for TV, and it will be available on leading platforms such as Roku, Comcast's XfinityX1, Videotron (Canada), SkyQ, and Smart TV's such as Vizio, LG and Samsung. Connected TV streaming devices remain the most-used way for viewers to watch online videos and PlayWorks is leveraging this growing trend by creating games for these devices to give players the optimum viewing experience through a suite of easy-to play and highly engaging games.

"As technology advances fans can engage with TV platforms in exciting new ways. Pink Panther has been a beloved character for generations and we are looking forward to bringing his charming and playful personality to this unique gaming space. Together with Play.Works we've created a fun experience for our fans both old and new," said Robert Marick, Executive Vice President, MGM Global Consumer Products & Experiences.

"PlayWorks is delighted to partner with MGM and bring the Pink Panther to the largest Games on TV platform in the world. Our fans range from 8-88 and the iconic Pink Panther is the perfect vehicle to bring endless hours of entertainment to our TV players around the world," said Jonathan Boltax, CEO of PlayWorks.