Pipistrello and The Cursed Yoyo Announced For Late-May Release

Are you looking to try out the world's first "YoYovania" game? Pipistrello and The Cursed Yoyo is scheduled for release this May

Indie game developer Pocket Trap and publisher PM Studios have confirmed the official release date for Pipistrello and The Cursed Yoyo. The team confirmed this first-ever 2D top-down "YoYovania" adventure game will be released for PC and all three major consoles on May 28, 2025. Along with the news comes a new trailer, which you can check out above, while we wait out the next ten weeks for it to arrive.

Pipistrello and The Cursed Yoyo

Pipistrello and the Cursed Yoyo combines combat, platforming action, puzzle-solving, and exploration — all enveloped in a delightful character-driven story about corporate shenanigans! Face off against the rival crime entrepreneurs and their underlings using the weapon you know best: your prized yoyo! Pay close attention to your surroundings to discover new ways to traverse the terrain! With each newly-learned yoyo trick, you'll come to reinterpret the cityscape, and by chaining these maneuvers together, you'll be able to dexterously reach places you could never have imagined! Many challenges have multiple solutions — so come up with your own novel routes in this mouth-watering adventure!

Pippit, the self-declared yoyo master, has never meshed well with the rest of his family: the powerful and influential Pipistrellos, headed by his auntie, Madame Pipistrello. The family's had a firm grip on their city for over a decade, owing to the monopoly on electricity that they hold. It just so happens that, when Pippit finally drops by for his annual visit to the Pipistrello Manor, he gets caught up in the rival companies' nefarious plot to dethrone the Madame and take the source of energy generation for themselves! After the attack, Pippit and the Madame find themselves having to cooperate in a completely new arrangement……

Your journey takes place across a huge, bustling city run by rival crime entrepreneurs. From shopping districts to industrial complexes, to a geek culture convention and a sports-addicted neighborhood, you'll track down these dastardly crime bosses that have challenged your own family's dominion over the city! It never hurts to be on the lookout for secret nooks and crannies! Carefully explore the city's districts with the aid of your map, and carve your own path towards the bosses' places of business! Venture into their dangerous lairs, crack puzzles, and be prepared for epic showdowns!

