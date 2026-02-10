Posted in: Free League Publishing, Games, Role Playing Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Pirate Borg
Pirate Borg Announces New Expansion & Starter Set
Pirate Borg has some new content coming this March, as the game gets a new expansion, a new GM screen, and a massive Starter Set
Article Summary
- Pirate Borg unveils Down Among the Dead, an expansion with three deadly new adventures and classes.
- Starter Set includes everything needed to run Pirate Borg, perfect for new and veteran pirate RPG fans.
- Encounter ghosts, vampires, zombies, and cursed relics on high seas and jungle islands alike.
- Expansion and Starter Set are up for pre-order now from Free League Publishing for a March release.
Free League Publishing announced two new additions to their pirate-infused TTRPG Pirate Borg, as the game is getting an expansion and a Starter Set. First off, the expansion is called Down Among the Dead, and offers players and GMs a new three-part journey dealing with dead pirates and the mythology around them. Meanwhile, the team are also offering up a massive Starter set for up to seven players to join in the pirating fun. They also revealed a new GM screen, which is also available in their shop. We have more details to the two big releases below as they are up for pre-order now with a March 10 launch date for everything.
Pirate Borg – Down Among the Dead
Down Among the Dead charts a terrible new journey for budding pirates, spanning three full-length adventures. The expansion also introduces three character classes for players to embody as they sail into uncharted waters and make deadly discoveries.
- Lost to the Locker: You are DEAD. Yet, your weasley black soul lingers on. Find out what happens to the unfortunate crew who find themselves lost to Davy Jones' Locker!
- Venom in the Veins: An unearthly and downright strange scenario set in a haunted snake temple where the walls hiss in ways uncleansed and the ghost of a malevolent druid haunts the halls.
- Into The Maelstrom: In this gothic-castle-on-a-boat adventure, you'll cross cutlasses with Albrecht the Tideborne, a vampire lord, and his crew. Garlic and sunlight won't save you from monsters hungry for the blood of scurvy-ridden pirates.
Starter Set
The crew has been hired to locate a shipwreck on a jungle island. They'll encounter British Redcoats, rival pirates, booby traps, hordes of zombies, and cursed relics. Designed for both brand new and experienced TTRPG players and GMs. Includes a new 2d40 ASH Experience Generator. 3-5 sessions, with 32 new monsters & NPCs! Includes everything you need for a group of 2-7 people to play the Worst Pirate RPG Ever Made™! Contains softcover booklets of the Player's Guidebook and a new adventure, Trapped in the Tropics.
- Booklets: 2
- Tokens: 58
- Reference Cards: 22
- Poster Maps: 10
- PC Creation Sheets: 6
- Character Sheets: 25
- Resin Dice: 12 (black w/ white ink)
- Dry Erase Markers: 2
- Rum Bottles: 0 (bring your own!)