Pirate Borg Announces New Expansion & Starter Set

Pirate Borg has some new content coming this March, as the game gets a new expansion, a new GM screen, and a massive Starter Set

Article Summary Pirate Borg unveils Down Among the Dead, an expansion with three deadly new adventures and classes.

Starter Set includes everything needed to run Pirate Borg, perfect for new and veteran pirate RPG fans.

Encounter ghosts, vampires, zombies, and cursed relics on high seas and jungle islands alike.

Expansion and Starter Set are up for pre-order now from Free League Publishing for a March release.

Free League Publishing announced two new additions to their pirate-infused TTRPG Pirate Borg, as the game is getting an expansion and a Starter Set. First off, the expansion is called Down Among the Dead, and offers players and GMs a new three-part journey dealing with dead pirates and the mythology around them. Meanwhile, the team are also offering up a massive Starter set for up to seven players to join in the pirating fun. They also revealed a new GM screen, which is also available in their shop. We have more details to the two big releases below as they are up for pre-order now with a March 10 launch date for everything.

Pirate Borg – Down Among the Dead

Down Among the Dead charts a terrible new journey for budding pirates, spanning three full-length adventures. The expansion also introduces three character classes for players to embody as they sail into uncharted waters and make deadly discoveries.

Lost to the Locker: You are DEAD. Yet, your weasley black soul lingers on. Find out what happens to the unfortunate crew who find themselves lost to Davy Jones' Locker!

You are DEAD. Yet, your weasley black soul lingers on. Find out what happens to the unfortunate crew who find themselves lost to Davy Jones' Locker! Venom in the Veins: An unearthly and downright strange scenario set in a haunted snake temple where the walls hiss in ways uncleansed and the ghost of a malevolent druid haunts the halls.

An unearthly and downright strange scenario set in a haunted snake temple where the walls hiss in ways uncleansed and the ghost of a malevolent druid haunts the halls. Into The Maelstrom: In this gothic-castle-on-a-boat adventure, you'll cross cutlasses with Albrecht the Tideborne, a vampire lord, and his crew. Garlic and sunlight won't save you from monsters hungry for the blood of scurvy-ridden pirates.

Starter Set

The crew has been hired to locate a shipwreck on a jungle island. They'll encounter British Redcoats, rival pirates, booby traps, hordes of zombies, and cursed relics. Designed for both brand new and experienced TTRPG players and GMs. Includes a new 2d40 ASH Experience Generator. 3-5 sessions, with 32 new monsters & NPCs! Includes everything you need for a group of 2-7 people to play the Worst Pirate RPG Ever Made™! Contains softcover booklets of the Player's Guidebook and a new adventure, Trapped in the Tropics.

Booklets: 2

2 Tokens: 58

58 Reference Cards: 22

22 Poster Maps: 10

10 PC Creation Sheets: 6

6 Character Sheets: 25

25 Resin Dice: 12 (black w/ white ink)

12 (black w/ white ink) Dry Erase Markers: 2

2 Rum Bottles: 0 (bring your own!)

