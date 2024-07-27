Posted in: Games, Role Playing Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Limithron, Pirate Borg, TTRPG

Pirate Borg Has Revealed New Set Of Expansions

Limithron confirmed two new expansions will be added to Pirate Borg, as they'll launch a crowdfunding campaign to fund both

Article Summary Limithron reveals new expansions for Pirate Borg TTRPG with a Kickstarter launching on September 17.

Two new books, Cabin Fever and Down Among the Dead, will be offered as hardcover editions with collectible items.

Cabin Fever features 144+ pages from various creators, including GM resources and character content.

Down Among the Dead includes three new adventures, modular rulesets, and a floating sea of skeletal sea life.

Tabletop publisher Limithron has announced several new additions are coming to the Pirate Borg TTRPG, as players will get new content as part of a few expansions. The company revealed that they will launch a Kickstarter on September 17 for Talk Like A Pirate Day, in which they will seek funding for two different books. The two books are Down Among the Dead and Cabin Fever, both of which will be sold as hardcover editions and come with several items such as a GM screen, original dice sets, custom coins, and ship combat tokens. All of these items have been frequently requested by players, so this is fulfilling a lot of wishlist items in the process. We have more details about both below as we now wait for the campaign to happen.

Pirate Borg: Cabin Fever

Designed by the Known Conspirators 3rd-party community during the Cabin Fever itch.io jam, Cabin Fever features a smorgasbord of content from over a dozen different creators with oversight by the Limithron team. 144+ pages, A5 format.

Down Among the Dead

The Down Among the Dead expansion hardcover will come jam-packed with three new adventures, modular rulesets, location generators, and other GM resources. 120+ pages, A5 format, Pantone cover.

"While hard at work on my setting book, The Dark Caribbean, I found it was getting too big. So I relocated some of the content, and Down Among the Dead was born," said Limithron owner and designer Luke Stratton. "That also gave me a place to include some ideas I've had for Pirate Borg, like optional house rules, PC motivations during the apocalypse, and a new PC class or two. The book will include three short-form Pirate Borg adventures. My personal favorite is Lost in the Locker, a post-TPK romp into purgatory that involves stealing obols from Charon, a ball at an eternally burning palace, a floating sea of skeletal sea life, and a giant tentacled lionfish that eats dead pirates for breakfast."

