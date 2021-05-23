PJ Masks: Heroes Of The Night Will Be Released This Fall

Outright Games and Hasbro revealed they will be releasing a new game this fall in PJ Masks: Heroes Of The Night. This will be the first video game produced for the family TV series, which has been a part of Disney Junior and producing a few different toy lines since 2015. The game will take you on a totally original adventure featuring many of the characters from the show, with the chance for you and your kids to use their abilities to save the day. You can check out the latest trailer for the game below as we wait to hear about a proper release date.

Get your PJs on and become heroes Catboy, Owlette, and Gekko in the most exciting PJ Masks video game yet. Use their superpowers – like Catboy's speed, Owlette's super flying moves, and mighty Gekko's muscles – to stop the most popular night-time baddies. Explore eight PJ Masks locations, from the city roofs and Mystery Mountain all the way to the Moon! With help from PJ Robot, players will discover a world of friendship, teamwork, and amazing hidden collectibles. Bedtime is the right time to fight crime – but can the world be saved from Romeo, Luna Girl, Night Ninja and more villains?

'We're beyond excited to be the ones to finally bring the PJ Masks home to consoles in this brand new adventure, our partnership with Hasbro on creating amazing kids video games has been a dream come true' says Terry Malham, CEO of Outright Games. 'The PJ Masks are a beloved, modern franchise for kids and really serve that growing audience from pre-school to older kids discovering the world of superhero adventure for the first time. With all our games we want to bring kids into the amazing world of video games and couldn't think of a better fit for this than the PJ Masks'.