Posted in: Games, Outright Games, Video Games | Tagged: pj masks, PJ Masks: Power Heroes - Mighty Alliance

PJ Masks Power Heroes: Mighty Alliance Arrives On PC & Consoles

Check out the latest trailer for PJ Masks Power Heroes: Mighty Alliances, as the game has been released for PC and consoles.

Article Summary Outright Games releases PJ Masks Power Heroes: Mighty Alliances for PC and consoles.

New original game storyline takes the PJ Masks on an exciting space adventure.

Explore four unique locations and play as eight characters, each with special abilities.

PJ Masks series continues with new heroes and the latest Power Heroes installment.

Outright Games has officially released PJ Masks Power Heroes: Mighty Alliance for PC and consoles, along with a brand new trailer to enjoy. The team has been working on this one for a few months now, bringing the Disney Junior show to life in an all-new game. Now you can experience this original thrilling kids adventure game with a new storyline and all your favorite characters. Enjoy the trailer.

PJ Masks Power Heroes: Mighty Alliance

PJ Masks Power Heroes: Mighty Alliance follows an original storyline that's set to be out of this world, as the PJ Masks travel beyond Earth and into space to save the day! When an experiment goes wrong at their super-secret headquarters, PJ Power Q, Catboy, Owelette, and Gekko must band together once again to collect the special technology that has been scattered. Players must work together with Catboy and the crew before Luna Girl, Night Ninja, and Romeo can use the technology for their own evil schemes.

The game will feature four unique locations to explore, each with its own exciting brand-new missions, mischievous new enemies, and eight playable characters, each with unique abilities. Scale vertical walls as Gekko, glide with An Yu's Dragon Staff, and stun enemies with Bastet's Sun Disk. As players progress, they will need to solve puzzles and avoid obstacles like Robots, Ninjalinos, and electric Moon Balls, before going up against a boss battle in each of the 4 locations. Fans of the show can also look forward to driving the Explorider, the official PJ Masks all-purpose vehicle!

PJ Masks premiered on Disney Junior in 2015 and follows the adventures of the PJ Masks – a trio of ordinary children by day and masked superheroes by night. In 2023, the continuation series PJ Masks: Power Heroes was launched and continued to follow the adventures of Catboy, Owlette, and Gekko, while introducing new diverse hero characters, Newton Star, An Yu, Ice Cub, Bastet, Lilyfay, and Armadylan.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!