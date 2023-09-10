Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: It's Happening, PlateUp, Yogacast Games

PlateUp! Confirms The New Release Date For Consoles

Yogacast Games has announced the official release date for PlateUp! as it will arrive on PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox consoles.

Indie game developer It's Happening and publisher Yogacast Games revealed the official console release date for their multiplayer game PlateUp! The game has already been an amazing indie hit on Steam and has become a favorite on Twitch channels for late-night mayhem gaming. Now players will have a chance to experience it on all three major consoles as it will arrive on November 2, 2023. You can see the latest trailer for it below.

"PlateUp! serves up robust kitchen and restaurant management gameplay with a sizable pinch of strategic planning and two cups of deep roguelite mechanics to create the ultimate culinary experience. Build your restaurant from the ground up, and take full creative control. From menus to fully automated kitchens to serve customers – PlateUp! lets you design and expand your restaurant to meet the challenge of remaining open for 15 days (and beyond!)."

COOK: Cook together with up to four players in classic co-op action, preparing your choice of cuisines — from salads to steak, fast food to five-star gourmet. Build your kitchen, choose your equipment, write your menu, and plate up.

Cook together with up to four players in classic co-op action, preparing your choice of cuisines — from salads to steak, fast food to five-star gourmet. Build your kitchen, choose your equipment, write your menu, and plate up. SERVE: A restaurant worth its salt (and pepper) will be built to operate without a hitch! As important as what happens in the kitchen is what happens outside of it – seating customers, delivering orders, and handling difficult customers. Managing smooth front-of-house operations helps to ensure that you don't leave customers with a bitter taste.

A restaurant worth its salt (and pepper) will be built to operate without a hitch! As important as what happens in the kitchen is what happens outside of it – seating customers, delivering orders, and handling difficult customers. Managing smooth front-of-house operations helps to ensure that you don't leave customers with a bitter taste. UPGRADE: From high-tech, automated robo-kitchens to expertly curated art collections – once your shift ends, decide on how to spend your hard-earned cash! Fit brand new turbo-ovens, slap a coat of paint on the walls, or hire in a fancy maître d' to customize the restaurant to your exact liking.

From high-tech, automated robo-kitchens to expertly curated art collections – once your shift ends, decide on how to spend your hard-earned cash! Fit brand new turbo-ovens, slap a coat of paint on the walls, or hire in a fancy maître d' to customize the restaurant to your exact liking. EXPAND: Once you've completed all of the goals in your first location, it's time to branch out! Bring new unlocks and upgrades with you to a brand-new, procedurally-generated spot – with its own climate, customers, and conditions to boot! When your shift is complete, return to franchise HQ to view your achievements, customize your characters, and upgrade your kit for your next adventure.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!