Playdate Launches Season Two With Twelve New Games

Playdate has launched Season Two for those who have subscribed to their games, giving you two new titles a week for six weeks

Article Summary Playdate Season Two kicks off with twelve new games, released over six weeks for console owners.

The season started May 29, with players getting two new Playdate games every Thursday until July 3.

Opening titles include Fulcrum Defender, Dig! Dig! Dino!, and the mysterious Blippo+ experience.

Enjoy a mix of arcade action, paleontology adventures, and quirky new content from top indie creators.

Playdate has officially launched its second season of new games, as players will be getting twelve new titles over six weeks. The season actually started on May 29, but every Thursday until July 3, players who subscribed to the season with their portable console will get two new games every week. Oddly enough, they actually released three games to start with, which we're not complaining about. If they wanna give us a third game for fun, we'll take it. We have more details about all three of them for you below, including Fulcrum Defender, Dig! Dig! Dino!, and Blippo+, while we wait to see what the reason of the season brings us.

Fulcrum Defender – Developed by Subset Games

From the makers of FTL: Faster Than Light and Into the Breach comes a totally different kind of game… Find your optimal build and perfect your aiming skills to survive in this crank-powered, arcade action game! Easy to pick up and difficult to master, Fulcrum Defender will test your focus and skill.

Dig! Dig! Dino! – Developed by y Dom2D & Fáyer

Dig! Dig! Dino! is a game about digging… for dinosaur bones and other treasure! Joining a crew of paleontologists at a new digsite, shovel your way down to many incredible discoveries. Piece together whole dino skeletons and analyze strange artifacts, uncovering lost secrets buried deep underground.

Blippo+ – Developed by ▀▄▀▄▀▄

When the first batch of Playdates came online, something strange happened. All at once, the screens pulsed with an unusual pattern of TV static! Was it a software glitch? Or interference from a transmission coming from somewhere beyond our world? Now, thanks to the crank team of engineers at Panic, this mysterious broadcast signal has been decoded, and all Playdate owners can tune into and enjoy the finest TV service in the known universe: Blippo+!

