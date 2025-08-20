Posted in: Conventions, Events, Games, Gamescom, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Future Games Show, Gamescom 2025

Everything Shown During The Future Games Show – Gamescom 2025

Over 70 games were featured today during the Gamescom 2025 edition of the Future Games Show, and we really wish there wass less

Article Summary Get the full recap of over 70 game reveals and updates from the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2025.

Discover major announcements like Resident Evil Requiem, Hell Let Loose: Vietnam, and Little Nightmares III.

Check out surprise updates, new indie gems, major sequels, and world premieres across PC, console, and mobile.

Dive into exclusive trailers, release dates, and playable demos revealed during the jam-packed Future Games Show.

Today, another one of the many, many, many two-hour livestreams during Gamescom 2025 took place, as we got the late-summer edition of the Future Games Show. Several titles were talked about at length during the show, but for us to even start taking them down would be insane, as they showcased over 70 titles today. Yeah, we all sat through that many commercials. Well, maybe not you if you're reading this. We have the full rundown of everything shown off today below and the complete livestream above.

Hell Let Loose: Vietnam

The gamescom showcase kicked off with the reveal of Hell Let Loose: Vietnam, the follow-up to Expression Games' 2021 WW2 tactical shooter, Hell Let Loose. Coming to PC, PlayStation and Xbox in 2026.

Edge of Memories

A new trailer for Edge of Memories gave viewers a window into the world underpinning Midgar Studio's anime-inspired JRPG. Coming to PC, PlayStation and Xbox in 2026.

Den of Wolves

Den of Wolves is a cyberpunk heist shooter from co-op maestros 10 Chambers. A high-octane gameplay trailer aired during this year's gamescom showcase, it's coming soon to PC.

skate

An interview with developers Full Circle on the next evolution of the skate. franchise, which is kickflipping its way into early access later this year.

1348 Ex Voto

Sedleo dropped the reveal trailer for 1348 Ex Voto during this year's gamescom showcase. It's a third-person action-adventure about an odyssey of honour and justice across 14th-century Italy, coming to PC, PlayStation and Xbox in 2026.

Resident Evil Requiem

Resident Evil Requiem producer Masato Kumazawa revealed more details about the forthcoming entry in Capcom's legendary survival horror series during the show. You can experience Grace Ashcroft's story for yourself when Requiem launches on February 27, 2026, for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Goddess of Victory: NIKKE X Resident Evil

Jill Valentine is joining the fight in Shift Up's mobile shooter Goddess of Victory: Nikke. It's part of an official collaboration with Resident Evil, with more updates coming soon regarding the upcoming in-game event.

Hell is Us

A new story trailer for Hell is Us allowed viewers to immerse themselves in the cryptic atmosphere of Rogue Factor's third-person action-adventure. It's coming to PC, PlayStation and Xbox on September 4.

The Blood of Dawnwalker

In the first 'Ones to Watch' deep dive Rebel Wolves, the developers of The Blood of Dawnwalker, a vampire-infused dark fantasy action RPG, provided an insightful overview of what to expect when it lands on PC, PlayStation and Xbox in 2026.

Deer & Boy

The latest trailer for cinematic puzzle platformer Deer & Boy appeared during this year's gamescom show. It's a cinematic adventure about a boy who forges an unexpected bond with an adorable fawn, and it's coming to PC and consoles in Early 2026.

DarkSwitch

A new trailer for vertical city builder DarkSwitch revealed brand new gameplay and ended with the reveal of a public demo, which is available now on Steam and GOG. DarkSwitch is coming soon to PC.

Lost Rift

People Can Fly's upcoming archipelago survival shooter Lost Rift received a new trailer during the Future Games Show at gamescom. It's launching into early access on Steam this September 25.

EverSiege: Untold Ages

EverSiege: Untold Ages is a top-down action strategy roguelite where you develop tactics and cooperate with your friends to break the titular EverSiege. A new trailer revealed that it's coming to Steam early access in Fall 2025.

Monsters are Coming! Rock & Road

A new trailer for Monsters are Coming! Rock & Road provided an overview of this genre-bending roguelite, where you defend a mobile tower from relentless hordes of enemies. It's coming to PC later this year, but you can play the demo on Steam now.

Dreams of Another

Q-Games Game Director Baiyon provided an overview of Dreams of Another, the studio's upcoming shooter themed around creative destruction. It's coming to PC and PS5 on October 10.

13Z: The Zodiac Trials

Kinetic hack-and-slash roguelike 13Z: The Zodiac Trials received a new trailer during the Future Games Show at gamescom. It's coming soon to PC and Xbox, but you can dive into the demo right now on Steam.

Pizza Bandit

Jofsoft's Pizza Bandit is a co-operative third-person shooter where players hunt bounties while perfecting the art of pizza-making. A new trailer highlighted the game's early access launch date of August 25.

RECUR

A gameplay trailer for RECUR provided an overview of Kaleidoscube's innovative sidescrolling puzzler, where you move backwards and forwards to control the flow of time. It's coming soon to PC.

Servant of the Lake

Indie puzzle masters Rusty Lake revealed a brand new eerie odyssey, Servant of the Lake, during the Future Games Show at gamescom. It's coming to PC and mobile devices in 2026.

Hyper Light Breaker

Heart Machine shadowdropped a new update for Hyper Light Breaker during the Future Games Show at gamescom. The Double Down update expands the studio's open-world procedural roguelite, and players can jump in and check it out right now on Steam.

BPM: Bitcrushed

The next game from BPM: Bullets Per Minute creators Awe Interactive is BPM: Bitcrushed. It's a pixel art roguelite rhythm shooter where you can battle to the beat of your own imported music. It's coming to PC and consoles in 2026.

HOTEL BARCELONA

SWERY (and Sharapova) swung by the Future Games Show at gamescom to dig into Hotel Barcelona, White Owls Inc's upcoming slasher roguelike. You can check into the Hotel Barcelona when it launches on PC, PlayStation and Xbox this September.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin

The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin is an open-world adventure game based on the beloved anime, and a brand new gameplay trailer aired during this year's Future Games Show at gamescom. You can preregister and sign up for the closed beta test at 7origin.netmarble.com.

Cronos: The New Dawn

The second 'Ones to Watch' Deep Dive focused on Cronos: The New Dawn, Bloober Team's time-travelling survival horror adventure set in Nowa Huta. It's coming to PC and consoles on September 5.

Town to City

Town to City is an idyllic Mediterranean city builder from the creators of Station to Station. A new trailer revealed the early access release date of September 16, though if you want to get stuck in, you can play the free demo on Steam right now.

Fellowship

Embark on endlessly scaling dungeon runs in Fellowship, a co-operative PvE RPG from Chief Rebel. A new trailer aired during the Future Games Show at gamescom, revealing that the game is launching into early access on October 9.

Dome Keeper

Tactical digging roguelike Dome Keeper broke through the surface during the Future Games Show at gamescom to reveal a brand new multiplayer mode. The update is coming later this year, but Dome Keeper is already available on PC if you'd like to dig in.

Discounty

Discounty is an adorable life simulator where you manage a small-town supermarket and find yourself caught up in charming quotidian drama. Expand your aunt's business empire when it launches across PC and consoles on August 21.

Tormented Souls 2

Get ready to tackle complex puzzles and terrifying beasts, as an action-packed release date trailer for Tormented Souls 2 revealed that the survival horror adventure is coming to PC, PlayStation and Xbox on October 23.

Gods, Death & Reapers

A world premiere trailer revealed Gods, Death & Reapers, Wolcen Studio's Action RPG infused with innovative extraction mechanics. Sign up for the playtest on Steam ahead of its upcoming early access launch.

Styx: Blades of Greed

Cyanide Studio shared the gameplay reveal of Styx: Blades of Greed during the Future Games Show at gamescom. This goblin-starring stealth adventure is coming to PC, PlayStation and Xbox later this year.

Anno 117: Pax Romana

A new trailer for Anno 117: Pax Romana detailed how players can choose to rule over Albion in the latest entry to Ubisoft's strategic city-builder franchise. It's coming to PC, PlayStation and Xbox on November 13.

Ones to Play Montage

The Future Games Show's Ones to Play Montage spotlights a series of games with live demos that you can check out on Steam after the showcase has wrapped up. This year's selection included Aethermancer, Twinkleby, Morsels & Woodo.

American Truck Simulator & Euro Truck Simulator 2

Beep beep! SCS Software's legendary Truck Simulator games are finally coming to consoles. Watch out for more news about Euro Truck Simulator 2 & American Truck Simulator coming to PS5 and Xbox in the near future.

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord – War Sails DLC

A brand new trailer for Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord's War Sails DLC provided a Viking-themed overview of what players can expect when it lands on PC and consoles later this year.

Wild Blue

Chuhai Labs barrel rolled into the Future Games Show at gamescom with the gameplay reveal for Wild Blue, the studio's on-rails aerial action game. It's coming soon to PC.

Windstorm: The Legend of Khiimori

Windstorm: The Legend of Khiimori is a horse-riding adventure where you play as a brave courier in 13th-century Mongolia, and the developers dropped an insight-filled gameplay overview during the Future Games Show at gamescom. It's launching into early access on Steam and the Epic Games Store this November 4.

Bounty Star

An action-packed trailer for Dinogod's mech Western Bounty Star revealed that the game is coming to PC, PlayStation and Xbox on October 23.

Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree

A new trailer for Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree digs into the gameplay loop underpinning this anime action roguelite. It's coming to PC and consoles on September 19, but you can play the demo now across all major platforms.

Shape of Dreams

Shape of Dreams is a MOBA-roguelite fusion game where you explore an ever-changing dream world. During the Future Games Show at gamescom, we learned that the game is coming to PC on September 11.

Reach

A new trailer for the reality-jumping VR adventure Reach dropped during the Future Games Show at gamescom. nDreams Elevation's bow-toting epic is coming to Meta Quest, Steam VR and PlayStation VR 2 on October 16.

Little Nightmares III

During the Future Games Show at gamescom, Global Producer Coralie Feniello walked viewers through the Carnevale, a spine-chilling chapter from Little Nightmares III. Supermassive Games' atmospheric adventure is coming to PC and consoles on October 10.

Lost Hellden

Lost Hellden is a story-rich JRPG with a unique hand-painted art style, and a brand new gameplay trailer enveloped viewers in its spellbinding world. Lost Hellden is coming soon to PC and consoles.

Serial World

A world premiere trailer revealed Serial World, a roguelike deckbuilder where you collect and wield the powers of adorable creatures. It's coming to PC and consoles in 2026.

Phantom Blade Zero

Phantom Blade Zero is a kung fu soulslike where you play as an elite assassin, and as part of the final Ones to Watch deep dive, the team interviewed developers S-Game about this exciting wuxia project.

Witchspire

Witchspire is a magic-infused survival game from Envar Studios that was revealed to the world during the Future Games Show at gamescom. It's coming to PC early access in 2026.

Active Matter

Active Matter is a mind-bending extraction shooter where you play as an operative stuck in a time loop. It's coming soon to PC, PlayStation and Xbox, but you can join the multiverse now and sign up for the closed beta at activematter.game.

PRAGMATA

Pragmata is a puzzle-hacking action game from Capcom, and during the Future Games Show at gamescom, we got the inside scoop about this space station adventure from the game's producer. It's coming to PC, PlayStation and Xbox in 2026.

Halloween: The Game

A world premiere trailer revealed Halloween: The Game, an immersive stealth-based horror game based on the beloved John Carpenter movie from 1978. It's coming to PC, PlayStation and Xbox in 2026.

KAIDAN

FGS Live From gamescom kicked off with the world premiere of KAIDAN, a cinematic action game where you face off against grotesque Yokai in intense PvE combat, alone or with friends. It's coming soon to Steam.

Hell Let Loose: Vietnam

After its official reveal during the Future Games Show at gamescom, a developer interview with Expression Games revealed more about Hell Let Loose: Vietnam. The studio's tactical war shooter is coming to PC and consoles in 2026.

Last Flag

Last Flag is a hectic 5v5 shooter framed around a televised Capture the Flag competition. A gameplay trailer aired during FGS Live From gamescom, revealing a new hero and a free demo to go live during Steam's Third Person Fest, which kicks off on August 25.

Lunar Strike

A world premiere trailer revealed Lunar Strike, a narrative adventure set at the South Pole of the Moon in the year 2119. The player, a young tech-altered archivist, must survive, explore, and preserve the remnants of a collapsing lunar colony. It's coming to PS5, PC and Xbox Series X/S in 2026.

God Save Birmingham

A gameplay trailer for God Save Birmingham revealed more about this apocalyptic survival game, which is set in 14th-century Birmingham. The trailer ended with the news that players can sign up for the pre-alpha on Steam.

NORSE: Oath of Blood

A new gameplay trailer for NORSE: Oath of Blood brought players into the visceral world of Arctic Hazard's turn-based Viking saga. It's coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S later this year.

The Berlin Apartment

A new trailer revealed the release date for The Berlin Apartment. This intimate adventure focuses on the lives of the inhabitants of an apartment over the course of a century. It's coming to Xbox Series X/S, PS5 and PC on November 17.

NetherWorld

Netherworld is a pixel art action-adventure set in a dark and decadent land full of filthy creatures. A release date trailer revealed that it's coming to Nintendo Switch and PC on September 12.

Cairn

The Game Bakers aired a new trailer revealing Cairn's Free Solo Mode, a one-life, no-rope cliffside challenge. Cairn is coming to PS5 and PC on November 5, but you can play the demo now on Steam or PS5.

Metal Eden

Reikon Games brought a brand new gameplay trailer for Metal Eden to FGS Live From gamescom. It's a blood-pumping cyberpunk shooter coming to PlayStation, Xbox and PC on September 2.

Hope in the City

The gameplay reveal of Hope in the City explored the neon-soaked world of this non-linear narrative mystery game, which is coming soon to Steam.

The Last Caretaker

The Last Caretaker is a first-person survival shooter coming to PC in 2025, and a brand new trailer in FGS Live From gamescom showcased plenty of crafting and combat-focused gameplay.

Fellowship

Chief Rebel swung by FGS Live From gamescom to talk all things Fellowship — the studio's multiplayer dungeon-crawling adventure. It's coming soon to early access on October 9.

Militsioner

Militsioner is an esoteric escape simulator from TALLBOYS where a giant policeman follows players. A new trailer revealed more about this mysterious indie, which is coming soon to Steam.

THE SIGNAL: Stranded on Sirenis

A gameplay trailer transported viewers to the alien climes of THE SIGNAL: Stranded on Sirenis, a survival crafting game from developers Goose Byte. The trailer revealed that a demo for the game is coming on October 13, so you can put your scavenging skills to the test.

Robo Frenzy

Robo Frenzy is a sandbox battler where players craft their way through challenging boss battles and design their own bosses to share with friends. A new trailer highlighted an official FGS collaboration, with our very own Jules appearing as a sticker and voicing a boss in the game. Robo Frenzy is coming to PC, Switch and Xbox in 2026, but you can play the latest demo right now on Steam.

The Killing Stone

A world premiere trailer revealed The Killing Stone, a folk horror card battler from the team behind The Magic Circle, which also features voice actors from the Actual Play sensation Critical Role. It's coming soon to PC.

WILL: Follow The Light

Tomorrowhead Studio dropped some brand new gameplay for the perilous puzzle adventure WILL: Follow the Light during FGS Live From gamescom. It's coming soon to Steam, Xbox and PlayStation 5.

Son of Thanjai

A cinematic trailer for Son of Thanjai aired during FGS Live From gamescom. It's an epic action-adventure set in 11th-century South India, and it's coming soon to PC, PlayStation and Xbox.

Firefighting Simulator: Ignite

Firefighting Simulator: Ignite asks you to tackle unpredictable dangers with your friends in tow, and a new trailer aired during FGS Live From gamescom, revealing more details about this adrenaline-pumping job simulator. It's coming to PC, PlayStation and Xbox on September 9.

Town of Zoz

A narrative trailer dropped for Town of Zoz, an action-adventure where you uncover the secrets of an ancient village and cook scrumptious soul food. Get ready to step into the shoes of a shaman chef, as it's coming soon to PC, PlayStation and Xbox.

Dark Hours

Dark Hours is a co-operative horror game from Piece of Cake Studios where a team of disrupted robbers fight an evil entity. A new trailer revealed the horrors awaiting players in the nautical Cruise into Madness update, which is available now on Steam.

Unmourned

An exclusive gameplay trailer for Unmourned aired during FGS Live From gamescom. It's a first-person psychological horror game about a man haunted by escalating paranormal events. It's headed to PC later this year, but a demo is available now on Steam.

The Remake of the End of the Greatest RPG of All Time

A new trailer revealed the release date of The Remake of the End of the Greatest RPG of All Time. Uncover the truth about this metafictional combat-puzzler when it launches on November 12 for PC.

Capy Castaway

Capy Castaway is a wholesome puzzle adventure about a capybara who forges an unlikely partnership with a clever crow. An exclusive interview with Creative Director Saffron Aurora shed more light on this adorable odyssey, which is coming soon to PC — with a demo available now on Steam.

Katanaut

Cosmic horror action roguelite Katanaut got a release date during FGS Live From Gamescom. Prepare to descend into the shadows, as it's coming to Steam on September 10.

Call of the Elder Gods

Mystery-soaked puzzle odyssey Call of the Elder Gods received a new story trailer during FGS Live From gamescom. This narrative adventure — starring Yuri Lowenthal and Cissy Jones — is coming soon to PC and consoles.

Jump Space

FGS Live From gamescom called time with a dazzling release date trailer for Jump Space, a mission-based co-op game coming to Xbox and PC early access on September 19.

