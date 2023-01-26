Pokémon TCG Japan: Violet Ex Preview: Tera Arcanine Ex Full Art Pokémon TCG Japan: Violet ex features Arcanine as the Tera ex Full Art of the set, meaning the English set will feature both this & Gyarados.

It's time for a new era. Pokémon TCG Japan has released two sets that kick off Generation Nine and bring Paldean Pokémon and Trainers to the Pokémon TCG for the first time. These two sister sets are Scarlet ex and Violet ex. These sets and as well as three 60-card Starter Set ex decks will be the basis of the English-language set Scarlet & Violet base coming out internationally on March 31, 2023. Starting with these sets, English-language versions of the sets will now more closely mirror Japanese expansions, using silver borders and set codes instead of set symbols. Scarlet ex and Violet ex also see the return of the original lowercase ex card type as well as the debut of the Terastal ex card type that will replace Vs and VMAX as Ultra Rares. We also now know that Illustrator Rares and Special Illustrator Rares, a card type that debuted in Crown Zenith, will return with this set, with ex cards being the mechanic we'll see depicted. Today, we take a look at the Tera ex Full Art featured in Violet ex.

Scarlet ex featured the Tera ex Gyarados Full Art, which was the first time we saw this card type that stands apart from the look of standard Full Arts in the Scarlet & Violet era, as the standard use unique backgrounds and green-tinted line art. Violet ex will feature Tera Arcanine as the Tera ex Full Art. Because Arcanine's Tera type in this card matches its normal Fire-typing, the sparkles behind Arcanine over the silvery, textured foil are red. Currently, the value of this card type in Japan isn't especially high, but it will certainly be interesting to see how the different pull rates play out and how they will impact the market value once Scarlet & Violet comes out in English.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of VSTAR Universe cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.