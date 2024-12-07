Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: PlayerUnknown Productions, Preface: Undiscovered World, Project Artemis, Prologue: Go Wayback!

PLAYERUNKNOWN Productions Announces Three New Games

PLAYERUNKNOWN Productions have confirmed three different video games are in the works, with small details revealed about all three

Article Summary PLAYERUNKNOWN Productions unveils three upcoming games featuring innovative technology and expansive worlds.

Prologue: Go Wayback! is an open-world survival game using machine-learning terrain generation.

Preface: Undiscovered World offers a free tech demo on Steam, showcasing the Melba engine.

Project Artemis aims to build on the tech foundation with future releases tackling key challenges.

PLAYERUNKNOWN Productions, the company founded by developer Brendan Greene, has announced three new video games in the works. One of the games was already revealed this week as part of the several super unnecessary gaming livestreams that are happening prior to The Game Awards, as we already knew about Prologue: Go Wayback! But now we have two more, as both of them appear to be in early development, with one of them not even having a proper name. We have the details of all three below as we now wait to see what happens with them all.

Prologue: Go Wayback!

In dedication to this announcement, the studio has today launched a Steam page for the first title in the series Prologue: Go Wayback!, a single-player open-world emergent game within the survival genre that the studio will develop using its in-house machine-learning-driven terrain generation technology, allowing the instant creation of millions of maps. The studio will engage the community early in the development of Prologue with a series of playtests, then aims to launch the game in Early Access on Steam in Q2 of 2025.

Preface: Undiscovered World

PLAYERUNKNOWN Productions also launched a free tech demo today, Preface: Undiscovered World, showcasing its in-house engine 'Melba.' Available now on Steam, this demo aims to provide users with an early look at the innovative technology that will power the subsequent titles in the series and eventually project Artemis.

Project Artemis

On the studio's final goal, Project Artemis, Greene said, "My vision for Artemis is challenging, but we plan to take it one step at a time, and the three games aim to give us a solid tech foundation on which to scale up. After Prologue, two more games are planned for release in the coming years, each addressing critical technical challenges that will bring the studio closer to the final product. With Prologue, we aim to engage players and introduce them to the emergent mechanics and expansive worlds we're developing."

