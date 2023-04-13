PlayStation Reveals Extended Look At Final Fantasy XVI During today's State Of Play livestream from Sony, we got an extended look at Final Fantasy XVI from Square Enix.

Sony held one of their State Of Play livestreams today as they gave players a far more extended look at Square Enix's upcoming game, Final Fantasy XVI. We got a good look at over 20 minutes of footage from the game, as well as brief chats about the game's music, mechanics, storyline, and more. The team showed off new additions that will help round out the gameplay, such as hunts, training, advisors, and more. We got the rundown and a couple of quotes for you, along with the full State Of Play video below.

The Hideaway, which serves as protagonist Clive's base, will give players the opportunity to discover more about the world of Valisthea, from past to present, by speaking to historian Harpocrates, as well as view the relationship chart of the characters by speaking to military scholar Vivian. New training function – Players can battle in training mode by accessing the 'Arete Stone' in the Hideaway. This feature will be useful when wanting to practice a combination of abilities, particularly after learning a new skill.

– More adventures can be accessed from the Hideaway as players can check the Wanted Posters to discover powerful monsters roaming around the world. Defeating these enemies will yield powerful rewards. New battle footage – View newly released footage showcasing a variety of Clive's combat actions, Eikon battles and more.

"Words cannot express the impact FINAL FANTASY has had on my life. I never thought or imagined that I would ever receive an opportunity like this. I wrote this song, especially for this game. Thank you," said singer-songwriter Kenshi Yonezu.

Naoki Yoshida, Producer of Final Fantasy XVI said, "When I found out that we'd be able to work with Mr. Yonezu, I was not only surprised, but overjoyed. I'm a big fan of Yonezu's work, and I know that he has a passion for creating music that resonates across the generations, so I was sure that he'd be able to capture the world, the story, and the themes of Final Fantasy XVI. He's not only an amazing artist, but also an avid gamer and a Final Fantasy fan, so please look forward to hearing his theme song!"