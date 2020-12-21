Plebby Quest Receives Chaos Mode In Latest Update

NEOWIZ and developer PiedPipers have released a new update for Plebby Quest: The Crusades that includes a brand new mode to play. The turn-based strategy title has been given a new game mode called the "Land of Chaos", which has been aptly named due to the uncertainty each playthrough offers The new mode comes with seven unique maps and randomly spawning empires that will force you to think quickly and plan accordingly in order to survive and win. The team also added several other new items to the game which include the automatization of the Monastery & Policing System, several new Steam achievements, and a brand new Blessing/Hardship System that will add a bit of challenge to the gameplay. The update is free for the game right now, and for a limited time, the publisher is offering 30% off the game on Steam for those looking to try it out.

Plebby Quest: The Crusades is a turn-based strategy game set during the crusades of Europe and the Middle East. You must survive between ambitious rulers dreaming of building an empire, treacherous neighbours that long to burn your kingdom, and the religion which always makes unreasonable demands. Survive and build your kingdom's legacy to last centuries. Brilliant kingdoms. Cities shining like the stars in night sky. Merciful rulers. Loyal generals who sometime might betray their leaders. Old and faded map, stories about countless people's dream, hope and despair. It was my dream as a child to unfold them as a game. After a decade of creating games for the company, I quit after I realized that there is nothing left other than being dragged by reality and grow old. So began a journey of 9 years in development. And this is the result.