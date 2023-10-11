Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: MegaDev, PLITCH

Plitch 2.0 Has Been Launched Today With New Improvements

For those of you who enjoyed using Plitch for game modding, MegaDev has launched Version 2.0 this week with several improvements.

German tech company MegaDev announced this morning the launch of Plitch 2.0, redefining the gaming platform with improvements. In case you aren't one of the people using the service, this is a single-player

modding software service that allows you to change up certain games to meet your own preferences. Some would call it experimenting, others would call it cheating, but overall it's a different way to play the game you know. Version 2.0 has provided the software with a top-to-bottom technical and aesthetic overhaul, complete with a somewhat updated logo you see here, available right now. We have more details on the changes below from today's announcement.

Plitch 2.0 is a faster and smoother experience, introducing amenities like achievements, a hot bar to pin favorite mods, and customizable profile avatars to show off your favorite games. The launch includes new mobile apps for iOS and Android that players can use to activate mods from their phones, open support tickets, interact with the Plitch community, and more. Plitch 2.0 is strictly a single-player mod software for offline gaming that supports over 4,200 games, with more new and classic games added each week. Additionally, the trainers are kept up to date with over 1,000 updates a month across the service at no extra cost to the user, ensuring your mods work with every new patch. Plitch is built so that players can tailor their gaming experience to their preferences and get the most out of their single-player games. Whether it's activating 'GodMode' to survive the toughest bosses in Elden Ring, guaranteeing a nat-20 roll in Baldur's Gate 3, or making things harder by lowering your transfer budget in Football Manager 2023, you can do it all with Plitch!

"With Plitch 2.0, we've reached the next level of game modding and single-player cheat code making," said MegaDev CEO Robert Maroschik. "We're thrilled to be able to provide a seamless game customization experience to help players get the most out of all their games."

