Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Plunder Panic, Will Winn Games

Plunder Panic Releases New Dueling Dinghy Update

Those of you enjoying Plunder Panic will be happy to know there's a fresh update available now with a ton of new content and options.

Indie game developer and publisher Will Winn Games has added new content to Plunder Panic this past week with the Dueling Dinghy update. Technically called Version 2.3, this update brings about a ton of additions to the game that you'll be happy to explore, including several new islands to fight on, new items and modifiers, an update to the campaign, and more. We have the full rundown from the developers of everything they've added, as the update is now liive.

New Island: Viking Village – The Norse who find their home in the frozen lands of the Viking Village have a lot in common with pirates but also a unique flair for hand-to-hand combat with their wooden shields. They also love their boats, and even have two Death's Row dinghies, creating a dueling dinghy challenge for crews that dock upon these shores.

– The Norse who find their home in the frozen lands of the Viking Village have a lot in common with pirates but also a unique flair for hand-to-hand combat with their wooden shields. They also love their boats, and even have two Death's Row dinghies, creating a dueling dinghy challenge for crews that dock upon these shores. New Island: Buzzing Bazaar – This is an infamous trading post for pirates, criminals, and shady businessmen. Travel the bouncy tent tops to get a jump on your competition, or ride the magic carpet through the skies. Many a traveler has been lured to these shores in seek of the wishes held within the genie's lamp.

– This is an infamous trading post for pirates, criminals, and shady businessmen. Travel the bouncy tent tops to get a jump on your competition, or ride the magic carpet through the skies. Many a traveler has been lured to these shores in seek of the wishes held within the genie's lamp. Updated Island: Shipwreck Shanty – A couple of ropes have been dropped from the shipwreck's rigging to create a line of rope swings that allows an agile pirate to quickly traverse from one pirate ship to another.

– A couple of ropes have been dropped from the shipwreck's rigging to create a line of rope swings that allows an agile pirate to quickly traverse from one pirate ship to another. Updated Island: Kaiju Cove – Mangled trees have sprouted at the top of Kaiju Cove that drop unique seeds filled with items that may be useful to ye crew.

– Mangled trees have sprouted at the top of Kaiju Cove that drop unique seeds filled with items that may be useful to ye crew. New Item: Shield – This item not only protects ye from an attack, but it also allows you to redirect an incoming projectile back toward yer enemy! Take heed: the shield is made of wood, so it can only take one hit before it breaks.

– This item not only protects ye from an attack, but it also allows you to redirect an incoming projectile back toward yer enemy! Take heed: the shield is made of wood, so it can only take one hit before it breaks. New Modify-arr: Shields Up – With this modify-arr, all pirates will spawn with a shield equipped! Be careful when launching projectiles at a shielded opponent, as they're likely to end up flyin' right back at ye!

– With this modify-arr, all pirates will spawn with a shield equipped! Be careful when launching projectiles at a shielded opponent, as they're likely to end up flyin' right back at ye! New Modify-arr: No Scope – This modify-arr takes the scope off of all harpoon guns, making them only as easy to aim as something ye could throw!

– This modify-arr takes the scope off of all harpoon guns, making them only as easy to aim as something ye could throw! New Game Mode: King of the Hill – Capture the territory and reclaim what was ours, argh! In this new game mode, yer crew gains points by capturing the hill and keeping enemies out of it. Every few moments, the hill will change location, so be quick to reach it first. Rowboat and cannon victories will take away from yer opponent's score, and gold victories will add to yours.

– Capture the territory and reclaim what was ours, argh! In this new game mode, yer crew gains points by capturing the hill and keeping enemies out of it. Every few moments, the hill will change location, so be quick to reach it first. Rowboat and cannon victories will take away from yer opponent's score, and gold victories will add to yours. New Plunder Panic Mode Option: Starting Weapon – Tired of yer captain being the only one to start with a weapon? With the new "Starting Weapon" game mode option, you can equip the entire crew for battle with swords, blunderbusses, or harpoon guns (if unlocked).

– Tired of yer captain being the only one to start with a weapon? With the new "Starting Weapon" game mode option, you can equip the entire crew for battle with swords, blunderbusses, or harpoon guns (if unlocked). Campaign Update: Chapters 45-54 – The single-player campaign has been expanded to include four new chapters and updates for six previous chapters to integrate the new islands, items, and modify-arrs.

– The single-player campaign has been expanded to include four new chapters and updates for six previous chapters to integrate the new islands, items, and modify-arrs. Ranked Play Improvements – Ranked play is now scheduled to help concentrate pirates seeking ranked matches to specific times during the week.

– Ranked play is now scheduled to help concentrate pirates seeking ranked matches to specific times during the week. And Much More – There are many additional sound effects, quality-of-life enhancements, and bug fixes!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!