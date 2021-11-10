Poisandra To Join Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid

Another villain enters the fray for Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid as the team at nWay has brought around the perky Poisandra to the roster. The sweetheart with a deadly sweet tooth comes into the game along with Gravezoed, gaming to take down the Rangers by any means possible. But always with a smile. She joins Rita Replusa and Adam Park, the ninja Black Ranger, as the latest characters to fight in this season's worth of content. You can snag the character for $6 individually, but if you'd like to claim her and the rest of the Season Four characters all in one swoop, you can buy the Season Four Pass for $15. Enjoy the trailer below showing off the character in action.

The candy queen is ready to fight! Poisandra, the next Season 4 character, will be added to Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid on November 16th. She won't be entering the fray alone, though… A deadly mix of sugar and spice, the 65 million-year-old Poisandra destroys her opponents with booby-trapped sweets and a multi-hitting heart-shaped lance. While not truly evil, Poisandra and her equally aged husband Sledge may have helped bring about the extinction of the dinosaurs. But, as ruthless mercenaries, they've crossed paths with the Rangers several times. When things get rough, Poisandra can even call in Sledge to help give her breathing room or to unleash a punishing tag-team strike. Also being added to the game alongside Poisandra is the legendary Gravezord. First appearing in Saban's Go Go Power Rangers #9 comic, this mighty Zord was cobbled together from the pieces of damaged and destroyed Zords from the World of the Coinless. When unleashed, Gravezord fills the screen with devastation from its blade thrusts and energy blasts. This will be a free download for all players.

