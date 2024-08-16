Posted in: Games, Pokémon, Video Games | Tagged: Airline, All Nippon Airways, pokemon, the pokemon company

Pokémon Is Featured In New Flight Safety Video and It Is Amazing

The Pokémon Company teamed with ANA in Japan to make a flight safety video and its the best one out there above all other airlines

Article Summary The Pokémon Company and ANA team up for a Pokémon-themed flight safety video, making air travel more engaging.

ANA's collaboration aims to replace boring safety videos with entertaining, information-packed animations.

Watch iconic Pokémon characters like Machoke and Jigglypuff in safety scenarios that hold viewers' attention.

This initiative could set a trend for future animated safety videos, ensuring passengers stay alert and informed.

The Pokémon Company has teamed up with Japanese airline All Nippon Airways (ANA) for an all-new collaboration, as their flights now have a Pokémon-themed in-flight safety video. If you've traveled more than once every couple of years, you've more than likely been exposed to a plethora of flight safety videos and presentations that look and feel ridiculous and come off more like the company was more invested in the presentation than the actual information. One of the best we saw in the past ten years was the animated safety card Detla had prior to the pandemic, which they then replaced with a couple of overblown videos featuring a theater and a yoga retreat. (We'll never forgive you for that one, Delta!) Ultimately, the goal of the video is to make you pay attention to the information they're trying to present before you eventually nod off while waiting for the plane to take off. And this is where ANA's new partnership works out wonderfully.

Pokémon x All Nippon Airways

The new safety video, which you can watch the Japanese/English version at the top, showcases a bevy of iconic characters from the franchise, all participating in various activities as they board the plane and prepare for takeoff. It is rather cute and endearing to see a character like Machoke sitting in his seat, all confident that his championship belt is enough to keep him in his seat until turbulence hits and sends him flying without a seatbelt. Or watching Jigglypuff get mad at you for attempting to smoke on the plane when you know for a fact it's been prohibited for over 35 years. But we especially adore Psyduck, who looks confused and needs help while walking down the aisle. Enjoy the video as we now start the campaign to have all in-flight safety videos replaced with animated versions so people actually pay attention to them.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!