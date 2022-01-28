Pokémon GO Announces Mega Raid Content For February 2022

While there are eight different Pokémon coming to Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO during February 2022 (a staggering eleven if you count Deoxys' different Formes as different species!), Mega Raids are not getting the same treatment. While we have been seeing newer Mega Evolutions more in recent times, it looks like February 2022's Mega Raid Rotation will be more about earning Mega Enery for Megas that have already been unlocked. Can I say "Mega" one more time in this intro? Let's get into the Mega details.

Niantic announced the following details about Mega Raids in February 2022 over at the official Pokémon GO blog. This will include:

Tuesday, February 1st, 2022 at 10 AM until Tuesday, February 15th, 2022 at 10AM : Mega Houndoom

: Mega Houndoom Tuesday, February 15th, 2022 at 10 AM until Tuesday, March 1st, 2022 at 10AM: Mega Ampharos

Outside of Mega Raids, Niantic notes:

Every Monday in February, a one-time-purchase bundle containing a Remote Raid Pass and other items will be available in the shop for 1 PokéCoin.

If that's not enough, there will be plenty to do in Tier Five raids. Here's a schedule I wrote up in my Shiny Deoxys announcement, pulling details from the blog:

Tuesday, February 1, 2022, to Wednesday, February 9, 2022: Regirock with the limited attack Earthquake Wednesday, February 2, 2022 Raid Hour (6PM – 7PM): Regirock

Wednesday, February 9, 2022, to Wednesday, February 16, 2022: Registeel with the limited attack Zap Cannon Wednesday, February 9, 2022 Raid Hour (6PM – 7PM): Registeel

Wednesday, February 16, 2022, to Saturday, February 19, 2022: Normal Forme Deoxys Wednesday, February 16, 2022 Raid Hour (6PM – 7PM): Normal Forme Deoxys

Saturday, February 19, 2022, to Tuesday, February 22, 2022: Attack Forme Deoxys

Tuesday, February 22, 2022, to Friday, February 25, 2022: Defense Forme Deoxys Wednesday, February 23, 2022 Raid Hour (6PM – 7PM): Defense Forme Deoxys

Friday, February 25, 2022, to March 1, 2022: Speed Forme Deoxys

Saturday, February 26, 2022, during Pokémon GO Tour: Johto: Raikou, Entei, Suicune, Lugia, Ho-Oh Before and after event hours during the Johto tourn, Speed Forme Deoxys will be available to encounter in Tier Five raids.

