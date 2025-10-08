Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Halloween event, pokemon, Tales of Transformation

Pokémon GO Has Revealed Halloween 2025: Part II

Pokémon GO will focus on costumes for the newly revealed Part II of this year's Halloween Event, featuring Teddiursa and Noibat.

Article Summary Pokémon GO Halloween 2025 Part II spotlights new costumes for Teddiursa, Ursaring, Ursaluna, and Noibat.

Event runs October 27–November 2, with increased chances for Shiny costumed Pokémon and special wild spawns.

Spooky bonuses include rare item rewards, Lavender Town music, and enhanced Candy from various actions.

Field Research and raids feature costumed Pokémon, Spiritomb, Sinistea, and Shadow Yamask and Phantump.

Pokémon GO has announced details for the second part of its Halloween 2025 Event, which will have a heavy focus on costumes.

Here's what's happening for the Halloween 2025 Part II event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Monday, October 27, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, November 2, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Monday, October 27, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, November 2, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time New Pokémon: While there will be no new species, two Pokémon are getting costumes for the first time, and they will be able to evolve: Teddiursa wearing a witch hat (which can evolve into Ursaring wearing a witch hat, which in turn can evolve into Ursaluna wearing a witch hat) Noibat wearing a headband (which can evolve into Noivern wearing a headband)

While there will be no new species, two Pokémon are getting costumes for the first time, and they will be able to evolve: Shiny release: No additional Shinies will be released in Part II. Part I featured the Shiny release of Sinistea, which will still be available during Part II. However, it is notable that Teddiursa wearing a witch hat and Noibat wearing a headband will both be Shiny.

No additional Shinies will be released in Part II. Part I featured the Shiny release of Sinistea, which will still be available during Part II. However, it is notable that Teddiursa wearing a witch hat and Noibat wearing a headband will both be Shiny. Wild Spawns: Teddiursa wearing a witch hat (can be Shiny), Noibat wearing a headband (can be Shiny), and more.

Teddiursa wearing a witch hat (can be Shiny), Noibat wearing a headband (can be Shiny), and more. Event bonuses: Lavender Town Music On October 31, costumed Pokémon will have a small chance to give Rare Candy or Rare Candy XL when caught with Nice Throws or better. Increased chance to encounter Shiny costumed Pokémon in raids. Increased chance of encountering Shiny Teddiursa and Shiny Noibat. Increased chance of encountering Shiny Sinistea in Raids. Field Research: Encounters with Pikachu wearing a Halloween Mischief costume (can be Shiny), Teddiursa wearing a witch hat (can be Shiny), Froakie wearing a Pokémon Halloween costume (can be Shiny), Noibat wearing a headband (can be Shiny), Rowlet wearing a Pokémon Halloween costume (can be Shiny), and Spiritomb (can be Shiny). Mega Energy will be available for Gengar, Houndoom, Sableye, Banette, and Absol. Pokémon encounters, PokéStops, and Gyms will be decorated for the holiday. GO Pass Halloween: Tier 1: 2x Catch Candy GO Pass Deluxe: 3x Catch Candy Tier 2: Increase the chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL for catching Pokémon with Nice, Great, and Excellent Throws Tier 3: 2× Candy for transferring Pokémon Increased chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL for transferring Pokémon GO Pass Deluxe: 3× Candy for transferring Pokémon GO Pass Deluxe: Even greater chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL for transferring Pokémon

Raids: One-Star Raids: Pikachu wearing a Halloween Mischief costume (can be Shiny), Piplup wearing a Halloween Mischief costume (can be Shiny), Sinistea (can be Shiny), and Poltchageist Three-Star Raids: Gengar wearing a Tricks & Treats costume (can be Shiny), Drifblim wearing a Halloween Mischief costume (can be Shiny) One-Star Shadow Raids: Shadow Yamask, Shadow Phantump



Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!