Pokémon GO Launches Special Timed Hunt at Lucca Comics & Games

As part of the festivities of Lucca Comics & Games 2024, Niantic is launhcing a special Timed Hunt at the event for Pokémon GO

Niantic has revealed a special event will be taking place in Lucca, Italy, for Lucca Comics & Games 2024, as Pokémon GO will launch a special Timed Hunt for attendees. The hunt will take place during the event, running from October 30 until November 4, as players will experience a sort of "tour of the city" that will take them around to landmarks and other notable locations at the event, all culminating in a big battle. We have more details about it below as attendees will see it kick off this morning.

Pokémon GO Timed Hunt @ Lucca Comics & Games 2024

During Lucca Comics & Games, Trainers will be able to take part in an exclusive Timed Hunt and follow an in-game itinerary specially designed for the occasion. This adventure will lead them along the historic ramparts of Lucca, allowing them to dive into the rich cultural heritage of the town and the magic world of Pokémon. The adventure will begin at The Pokémon Company International stand, which is the ideal starting point for this extraordinary exploration of the city.

One of the peak moments of this event will be the opportunity to take part in a gathering with the Community fans, thanks to the app Campfire. Trainers will be able to sign up for the official gathering through the app Campfire, which will serve as a platform to connect to other players and make new friends. The Timed Hunt and the in-game itinerary, designed exclusively for the event, will lead players along the historic ramparts of Lucca and create an immersive adventure, which celebrates both the game and the local history. Through Campfire, we not only make a game available, but we also support the creation of a lively Community of Trainers who can connect with each other, share experiences, and create lasting memories together in this wonderful Italian setting.

