Pokémon GO Reveals Big Changes With Memories in Motion

The newly announced Memories in Motion season rocks Pokémon GO with major changes to multiple aspects of gameplay including Shinies.

New Daily Discoveries bonuses offer unique perks every day, including bonus Stardust and extended Lure durations.

Events get restructured with GO Passes, an updated calendar, and Saturday-focused weekend playtimes.

All evolved and Shadow species can now be Shiny if their base forms were ever available as Shiny.

Pokémon GO has announced the next season of gameplay, titled Memories in Motion. This season brings more changes than we've seen since the original level expansion. Let's get into it.

Here's what's happening for the Memories in Motion season in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: March 3 at 10:00 a.m. to June 2, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. local time

March 3 at 10:00 a.m. to June 2, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. local time Changes to event structure: It seems that some changes are coming to how events function, including both the way paid material is accessed as well as the timing of events. Here's what has been announced: Pokémon GO event pacing will be adjusted to a more regular schedule. Weekend events will move to Saturdays, local time. Events will move away from paid tickets to event GO Passes. Later this Season, Trainers will have access to an in-game event calendar with the latest information. This last bit is interesting, as there has been something similar to a calendar in the game before. I supposed we'll see how this calendar differs from the previously used list of upcoming events.

It seems that some changes are coming to how events function, including both the way paid material is accessed as well as the timing of events. Here's what has been announced: Daily Discoveries: Memories in Motion will introduce bonuses that take place on different days of the week. It does appear that this is intended to be a permanent change, as the blog notes "Please note that Daily Discoveries will not be available during the week of global GO Fest, GO Wild Area, or GO Tour events." Daily Discoveries include: SUNDAY: Double-Time Sunday: Incense, Lure Modules, Glacial Lure Modules, Mossy Lure Modules, Magnetic Lure Modules, and Rainy Lure Modules activated on Sunday will last up to twice as long. MONDAY: Fast-Track Monday: 2× GO Points from Pass Tasks for both monthly and event GO Passes. Max Monday Power Spots will refresh more frequently. Additional Power Spots will be active on Mondays compared to the rest of the week. Max Battles will rotate to feature different Dynamax Pokémon. Max Battles will be available between 6:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m. local time. Power Spot

availability will be limited outside of Max Mondays and Max Battle Days. TUESDAY: Showcase Tuesday: PokéStop Showcases will be active on Tuesdays, featuring up to 20 different categories. Log in to find out which Pokémon you can show off! Adding a note here: Spotlight Hour is not mentioned here, but Monday mentions Max Monday and Wednesday mentions Raid Hour. I wonder if this is an oversight or if Spotlight Hour has been canned. WEDNESDAY: Raid Hour: Raid Bosses for five-star raids and Mega Raids will rotate at the start of the day each

week. Honestly, this one is a big vague. I'm not sure what this means. Raid Hours will continue to feature the five-star Raid Boss between 6:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. local time. THURSDAY: GO Battle Thursday Up to 4× Stardust from win rewards. (This does not include end-of-set rewards.) The maximum number of sets you can play per day will increase from five to 10—for a total of 50 battles. FRIDAY: Friendship Friday, with the following bonuses only impacting in-person trades. Up to two Special Trades. Increased chance of Lucky Trade for any trade. Up to -10% Stardust cost for trades. Two guaranteed Candy XL from trades (Trainers level 31+).

Memories in Motion will introduce bonuses that take place on different days of the week. It does appear that this is intended to be a permanent change, as the blog notes "Please note that Daily Discoveries will not be available during the week of global GO Fest, GO Wild Area, or GO Tour events." Daily Discoveries include: Changes to Shinies: Look forward to a fully dedicated post to this, as evolved and Shadow species will now be able to be encountered Shiny as long as their base form has been released as Shiny in the past.

Look forward to a fully dedicated post to this, as evolved and Shadow species will now be able to be encountered Shiny as long as their base form has been released as Shiny in the past. GO Fest 2025 Make-Up Research: If you missed Volcanion at GO Fest 2025, your chance is now here. The announcement goes as follows: The Special Research story Pressure Rising will be available to all Trainers for free starting March 3, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. local time! Following the completion of the Glitz and Glam Special Research, Trainers who complete the Pressure Rising S pecial Research will earn an encounter with the Mythical Pokémon Volcanion. This Special Research will not expire, so you'll be able to complete it at your own pace! If you already accessed the Pokémon GO Fest 2025–exclusive Special Research, completing this new Special Research will award you Volcanion Candy instead.

If you missed Volcanion at GO Fest 2025, your chance is now here. The announcement goes as follows: Community Day Dates: March 14: Community Day April 11: Community Day May 9: Community Day May 16: Community Day Classic

Research Breakthrough Encounters: Gyarados (can be Shiny) Honedge (can be Shiny) Dhelmise (can be Shiny) Sinistea (can be Shiny) Duraludon (can be Shiny) Dreepy



