Pokémon GO Reveals Legends: Z-A Release Tie-In Event

Pokémon GO will celebrate the release of the upcoming Legends: Z-A game with a new tie-in event featuring Chikorita, Tepig, & Oshawott.

Pokémon GO has announced a new tie-in event for Pokémon Legends: Z-A. Considering the exciting event that coincided with the previous Legends game, Legends: Arceus, as well as this Season's focus on Mega Evolution, many, including us, theorized that this event would be stacked with exciting new releases. A new Mega Evolution, perhaps? Instead, it seems that the game is treating Trainers to… an extremely limited helping of things we've already had for many years. Let's get into the details.

Here's what's happening for the Pokémon Legends: Z-A Celebration Event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Thursday, October 16, at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, October 20, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Thursday, October 16, at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, October 20, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time New Pokémon: Unlike the tie-in event that was released to promote the previous Legends game, Legends: Arceus, this event is releasing… well, pretty much nothing.

Unlike the tie-in event that was released to promote the previous Legends game, Legends: Arceus, this event is releasing… well, pretty much nothing. Shiny release: Nothing!

Nothing! Wild Spawns: None are listed.

None are listed. Event bonuses: Mega Raids will appear more frequently. Featured Attacks originally from Community Day return: Evolve Bayleef during the event to get a Meganium that knows the Charged Attack Frenzy Plant. Evolve Croconaw during the event to get a Feraligatr that knows the Charged Attack Hydro Cannon. Evolve Pignite during the event to get an Emboar that knows the Charged Attack Blast Burn. Meganium, Feraligatr, and Emboar will also be able to learn their featured attack using a Charged TM during the event.

Timed Research: Trainers will receive a free Timed Research with branching options based on the Starters from Pokémon Legends: Z-A – Chikorita, Totodile, and Tepig. Through this research, the Starters will be available with a Seasonal Special Background themed to Tales of Transformation. Here is what Niantic has to say about this Timed Research: "Free event-exclusive Timed Research with branching tasks will be available! Complete the research tasks to earn XP, Candy, a Poffin, and encounters with either Chikorita, Totodile, or Tepig with a Seasonal Special Background! The first partner Pokémon you choose will have an increased chance to be attracted to Daily Adventure Incense. Please note that Timed Research expires. The tasks associated with Timed Research must be completed and their rewards must be claimed before the Timed Research ends."

Trainers will receive a free Timed Research with branching options based on the Starters from Pokémon Legends: Z-A – Chikorita, Totodile, and Tepig. Through this research, the Starters will be available with a Seasonal Special Background themed to Tales of Transformation. Here is what Niantic has to say about this Timed Research:

