Pokémon GO Spotlight Hours & Research Breakthrough For June 2021

Niantic has announced the June 2021 Research Breakthrough and Spotlight Hours in Pokémon GO… but this time, we're also getting something fun and free. Here's what's happening.

Clamperl will be the official Research Breakthrough for June 2021 in Pokémon GO starting at 1 PM Pacific. Remember when Research Breakthrough announcements caused controversy in the Pokémon GO community? I feel like this, even just a few months ago, would've caused an uproar. The community has seemingly excepted the way these boxes no longer offer a Legendary, but I have to say… the Clamperl encounter might not be as bad as it seems. Clamper has a permaboost Shiny rate and Niantic is also offering a free Remote Raid Pass and double XP to those who claim. Honestly, as far as boxes? It's not bad!

Niantic also announced the next five Spotlight Hours on the Pokémon GO blog:

In the month of June, Pokémon Spotlight Hour will take place every Tuesday from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. local time, and each of these hours will spotlight a different Pokémon and special bonus! Tuesday, June 1, 2021: Dwebble will be in the spotlight, and you'll earn twice the XP for catching Pokémon. Tuesday, June 8, 2021: Abra will be in the spotlight, and you'll earn twice the Candy for catching Pokémon. Tuesday, June 15, 2021: Slowpoke will be in the spotlight, and you'll earn twice the Candy for transferring Pokémon. Tuesday, June 22, 2021: Swinub will be in the spotlight, and you'll earn twice the XP for evolving Pokémon. Tuesday, June 29, 2021: Aipom will be in the spotlight, and you'll earn twice the Stardust for catching Pokémon.

Now, I could be wrong, but this feels like the first time in quite a while that every single Spotlight Hour spawn was Shiny-capable. That's quite a nice touch and is a rare occurrence. The most interesting one here is potentially Swinub, which is a species that many trainers will want to go after in pursuit of Candy and Candy XL now that Shadow Mamoswine is in the game as both the best Ice-type and Ground-type attacker.