Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Memories in Motion, pokemon, Tapu Lele

Tapu Lele Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Memories in Motion

Our Raid Guide will help you build a team of the best counters to defeat Tapu Lele in Five-Star Raids in Pokémon GO this April.

Article Summary Discover the best Tapu Lele counters for April's Five-Star Raids in Pokémon GO

Top Pokémon include Zacian, Zamazenta, Metagross, Necrozma, and more for max raid efficiency

Two trainers can defeat Tapu Lele with optimal teams; three or more recommended for casual players

Find Shiny odds, 100% IV CP values, and expert tips for catching Tapu Lele during Memories in Motion

The March, April, and May season of Pokémon GO, titled Memories in Motion, continues this month. This season focuses on the build-up to Pokémon GO Fest 2026. For the second month of Memories in Motion, Five-Star Raids will feature Regidrago, Kyogre, Groudon, Tapu Lele, and Tapu Koko with Shadow Latios in Five-Star Shadow Raids. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Manectric, Mega Aerodactyl, Mega Alakazam, Mega Sharpedo, and Mega Banette. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Tapu Lele, who will have a stint as the Five-Star Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Tapu Lele Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Tapu Lele counters as such:

Crowned Shield Zamazenta: Metal Claw, Behemoth Bash

Crowned Sword Zacian: Metal Claw, Behemoth Blade

Dusk Mane Necrozma: Metal Claw, Sunsteel Strike

Dawn Wings Necrozma: Metal Claw, Moongeist Beam

Shadow Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash

Mega Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash

Mega Gengar: Lick, Sludge Bomb

Shadow Regigigas: Steel-type Hidden Power, Crush Grip

Eternatus: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Mega Lucario: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Tapu Lele with efficiency.

Metagross: Fury Cutter, Meteor Mash

Lunala: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Origin Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Force

Gholdengo: Hex, Shadow Ball

Nihilego: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

White Kyurem: Steel Wing, Ice Burn

Dialga: Metal Claw, Iron Head

Origin Forme Dialga: Metal Claw, Iron Head

Regigigas: Steel-type Hidden Power, Crush Grip

Blacephalon: Astonish, Shadow Ball

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Tapu Lele can be defeated by two trainers. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Tapu Lele will have a CP of 1996 in normal weather conditions and 2496 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

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