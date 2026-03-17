Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Memories in Motion, Pikachu, pokemon

Pokémon GO Boosts Shiny Odds With New Electric-type Event

Pokémon GO has announced A Shockingly Good Time, a new event which will boost the Shiny rates of Pikachu, Dedenne, and Chinchou.

Article Summary Pokémon GO launches A Shockingly Good Time event focused on Electric-types and boosted Shiny odds.

Spotlight Hours return as event bonuses, featuring Pokémon like Pikachu, Dedenne, and Pawmi.

Special Field Research grants encounters with Shiny-eligible Electric-types throughout the event.

New GO Pass and GO Pass Deluxe progression tracks offer exclusive rewards and bonuses for Trainers.

Pokémon GO shocked Trainers by discontinuing the weekly Spotlight Hour event, but it appears that Spotlight Hour may show up in a brand new way.

Here's what's happening for the A Shockingly Good Time event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Tuesday, March 31, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, April 6, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Tuesday, March 31, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, April 6, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. local time New Pokémon: No new species will be released during this event.

No new species will be released during this event. Shiny release: No new Shinies will be released during this event.

No new Shinies will be released during this event. Wild Spawns: Pikachu (can be Shiny), Chinchou (can be Shiny), Dedenne (can be Shiny), Pawmi (can be Shiny). and more.

Pikachu (can be Shiny), Chinchou (can be Shiny), Dedenne (can be Shiny), Pawmi (can be Shiny). and more. Event bonuses: You'll have an increased chance of encountering Shiny Pikachu, Shiny Chinchou, and Shiny Dedenne! Field Reseach tasks may lead to encounters with: Pikachu, Magnemite, Mareep, Chinchou, Joltik, Dedenne, and Pawmi, all of which can be Shiny. Alolan Raichu will be featured in rare tasks and can also be Shiny. This event will feature special Spotlight Hours. It seems that perhaps this is the way that Niantic and Scoply will replace the canceled Tuesday Spotlight Hours… by featuring them as event bonuses. Here is the slate: March 31, from 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. local time: Mareep (can be Shiny) April 1, from 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. local time: Pikachu (can be Shiny) April 2, from 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. local time: Magnemite (can be Shiny) April 3, from 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. local time: Chinchou (can be Shiny) April 4, from 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. local time: Pawmi (can be Shiny) April 5, from 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. local time: Dedenne (can be Shiny) April 6, from 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. local time: Joltik (can be Shiny) No love for Helioptile? That's crazy!

GO Pass: A new GO Pass has been announced as well. Details include: GO Pass: Rewards: Encounters with Raichu (can be Shiny), Chinchou (can be Shiny), Dedenne (can be Shiny), Pawmi (can be Shiny), and more! Ultra Balls Candy Major Milestones: Tier 1: Incense activated during the event will last up to twice as long. Tier 2: 2× Catch Candy GO Pass Deluxe: Rewards: An avatar item Additional encounters with even more Electric-type Pokémon Rare Candy XL More. Major Milestones: Tier 2: 2× Catch Stardust Niantic writes: "A GO Pass is a free, limited-time progression track available during a specified period. By collecting GO Points, you can increase your rank to earn rewards. Trainers will automatically receive GO Pass: A Shockingly Good Time on Tuesday, March 31, at 10:00 a.m. local time. You can collect GO Points and rank up to get additional rewards through Monday, April 6, at 8:00 p.m. local time. Additionally, from Saturday, April 4, at 12:00 a.m. to Monday, April 6, at 7:59 p.m. local time, there's no daily limit for how many GO Points you can earn! For US$4.99*, Trainers can upgrade to the GO Pass Deluxe, a paid version of the GO Pass that offers upgraded rewards and faster progression. For US$6.99*, Trainers can upgrade to the GO Pass Deluxe + 6 Ranks to also automatically earn enough GO Points to reach Rank 7. While progressing through the GO Pass Deluxe, you'll be able to claim all of the rewards from both the free GO Pass and GO Pass Deluxe. You can upgrade to a GO Pass Deluxe at any time and still collect rewards from previously unlocked ranks. Rewards unlocked in the GO Pass will expire on Wednesday, April 8, at 7:59 p.m. local time, so be sure to claim your rewards before they're gone! *All prices listed are in USD or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency."

A new GO Pass has been announced as well. Details include:

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