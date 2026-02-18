Posted in: 2K Games, Games, NBA, NBA 2K, Video Games | Tagged: march madness, nba, NBA 2K26

NBA 2K26 Reveals Season 5 Details Ahead of Release Next Week

NBA 2K26 has revealed the next season on the way this week, as sixteen college teams will be a part of the game ahead of March Madness

Article Summary NBA 2K26 Season 5 adds sixteen men’s and women’s college teams just in time for March Madness excitement.

MyTEAM gets a college hoops overhaul with new cards, jerseys, challenges, and reward evolutions up to Galaxy Opal.

MyCAREER rewards include school-themed jerseys, mascots, murals, and exclusive Game Day bundles from top colleges.

The W Online features fresh weekly items, while Pro and Hall of Fame Passes unlock mascots and 100 OVR cards.

2K Games has revealed the latest update for NBA 2K26 coming this week, as they dip into college basketball ahead of March Madness. Sixteen colleges have been chosen for this season, both for the men's and women's teams, offering a different kind of experience in multiple modes. We have more info below and the latest trailer here, as the content arrives on February 20, 2026.

NBA 2K26 – Season 5

Season 5 is bringing 16 college programs to life with content from UCLA, Duke, Arizona, Kansas, Texas, Michigan, Michigan State, Louisville, Purdue, Kentucky, Florida, UNC, Baylor, Houston, Ohio State, and UConn. Men's and Women's programs from all these universities will be integrated through a mix of earnable and premium content – from authentic jerseys and signature court designs to a curated selection of MyTEAM cards featuring current college stars and legendary alumni.

MyTEAM: Level up your MyTEAM collection in Season 5 with all-new playable cards featuring past and present college stars, Court cards, and Jersey cards from these powerhouse programs. To celebrate this brand-new theme, all players can redeem a College Celebration Box with five Free Agent Option Packs to immediately add current college stars of their choosing to their lineups. The action continues with spotlighted Challenge Games dropping daily from the start of Season 5 through March 30th. Defeat "all-time" versions of the spotlighted player's college team and be rewarded with a 94 OVR Diamond of the featured current college player, which can be evolved twice to a powerful 98 OVR Galaxy Opal. In total, there are 41 evolution cards available to earn throughout the Season. Season 5 reward highlights also include alumni cards like: Level 1 Diamond Evolution V.J. Edgecombe (Baylor) Level 2 Unlock All College Court, Logo, and Uniform Cards Level 10 Pink Diamond Marvin Bagley III (Duke) Level 20 Galaxy Opal Jason Williams (Florida) Level 28 Dark Matter Larry Brown Coach Card (Kansas) Level 35 100 OVR Breanna Stewart (UConn) Level 40 100 OVR Draymond Green

Show off school pride across The City with select college jerseys from current players and alumni from all 16 schools, 16 officially licensed MyCOURT murals, select team mascots, and collegiate-themed gamerplates and cosmetics. Season 5 featured rewards also include: The W Online*: The WNBA offseason is in full swing, but the intensity in The W Online is only heating up as players prepare for the upcoming year. Weekly rewards include Alyssa Thomas Nike V305 Shoes, WNBA Seattle Storm Ball, a Pink Banana Mascot, Chocolate Crocs and more.

The WNBA offseason is in full swing, but the intensity in The W Online is only heating up as players prepare for the upcoming year. Weekly rewards include Alyssa Thomas Nike V305 Shoes, WNBA Seattle Storm Ball, a Pink Banana Mascot, Chocolate Crocs and more. Season 5 Pro Pass & Hall of Fame Pass**: The Season 5 Pro Pass and Hall of Fame Pass unlock 40 additional levels of rewards, including Automatic rewards like a 'Blue Devil' Duke Mascot + Game Day Bundle, City Guard Helmet, and Dark Matter De'Aaron Fox (Kentucky) and premium rewards such as a Level 12 'Sparty' Michigan State Mascot + Game Day Bundle, a Level 30 'Jonathan the Husky' UCONN Mascot + Game Day Bundle, Level 36 Motion Capture Suit, and a Level 40 Pro Pass 100 OVR Draymond Green (Michigan State).

