Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Memories in Motion, pokemon, Tapu Koko
Tapu Koko Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Memories in Motion
Our Raid Guide will help you build a team of the best counters to defeat Tapu Koko in Five-Star Raids in Pokémon GO this April.
Article Summary
- Discover the best Tapu Koko counters for April's Pokémon GO Five-Star Raids in Memories in Motion.
- Get top recommendations for Shadow, Mega, and regular Pokémon for defeating Tapu Koko quickly.
- Learn how many trainers are needed for Tapu Koko Raids and tips for optimal damage and catching.
- Find out shiny odds and 100% IV CP values for Tapu Koko when raiding in different weather conditions.
The March, April, and May season of Pokémon GO, titled Memories in Motion, continues this month. This season focuses on the build-up to Pokémon GO Fest 2026. For the second month of Memories in Motion, Five-Star Raids will feature Regidrago, Kyogre, Groudon, Tapu Lele, and Tapu Koko with Shadow Latios in Five-Star Shadow Raids. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Manectric, Mega Aerodactyl, Mega Alakazam, Mega Sharpedo, and Mega Banette. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Tapu Koko, who will have a stint as the Five-Star Raid Boss. Let's get into it.
Top Tapu Koko Counters
Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Tapu Koko counters as such:
- Primal Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades
- Shadow Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades
- Mega Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power
- Shadow Excadrill: Mud-Slap, Scorching Sands
- Eternatus: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb
- Shadow Regigigas: Poison-type Hidden Power, Crush Grip
- Shadow Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power
- Mega Gengar: Lick, Sludge Bomb
- Shadow Mamoswine: Mud-Slap, High Horsepower
- Shadow Rhyperior: Mud-Slap, Earthquake
It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Tapu Koko with efficiency.
- Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Sandsear Storm
- Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades
- Nihilego: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb
- Regigigas: Poison-type Hidden Power, Crush Grip
- Naganadel: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb
- Excadrill: Mud-Slap, Scorching Sands
- Dusk Mane Necrozma: Psycho Cut, Sunsteel Strike
- Crowned Sword Zacian: Metal Claw, Behemoth Blade
- Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power
- Crowned Shield Zamazenta: Metal Claw, Behemoth Bash
How Many Trainers Are Needed?
Tapu Koko can be defeated by two trainers. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.
Shiny Odds & 100% IVs
The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Tapu Koko will have a CP of 1810 in normal weather conditions and 2263 in boosted conditions.
Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.