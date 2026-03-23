Posted in: Devsisters, Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: CookieRun, CookieRun: Crumble, CookieRun: Kingdom, CookieRun: NewWorld, kpop demon hunters

Devsisters Announces Three New Additions to CookieRun Franchise

Multiple new items were announced for the CookieRun franchise today, including a new game and a new KPop Demon Hunters collaboration

Article Summary Devsisters reveals CookieRun: NewWorld, an open-world adventure coming in 2029 for the franchise's 20th anniversary.

CookieRun: Crumble launches in late 2026, offering snackable idle RPG fun with iconic CookieRun charm.

CookieRun: Kingdom enters a major new story arc in May 2026, with main updates now every 2 weeks.

Worldwide CookieRun events and a KPop Demon Hunters collab announced for 2026 fans.

Devsisters held a special livestream today in which they showed off everything new coming to the CookieRun franchise. Among them were a new update to CookieRun: Kingdom, a new game in CookieRun: NewWorld, another casual game in CookieRun: Crumble, and a new collab with KPop Demon Hunters. We have the rundown for you here and the entire video to watch above.

CookieRun Has Several New Treats Baking In The Over

CookieRun: NewWorld

The franchise's most ambitious title to date, CookieRun: NewWorld is an open-world adventure game developed in Unreal Engine for PC, console, and mobile. Set after the era of the legendary Five Heroes, the game follows a new journey across the Cookie continent as a mysterious threat arises.

Targeting a 2029 release, coinciding with the CookieRun franchise's 20th anniversary.

A fully explorable open world built from the franchise's signature dessert landscapes, towering cake mountains, roll-cake forests, and vast soda oceans.

Beloved locations from earlier titles, including the Vanilla Kingdom and the Sands of Yogurca, return as large-scale explorable regions.

CookieRun: Crumble

CookieRun: Crumble is a new casual title launching in the second half of 2026. The game draws inspiration from the rapidly growing idle RPG and casual game genre on mobile, delivering a perfectly snackable, relaxed gameplay experience.

Launching in the second half of 2026.

Simple, satisfying progression designed for a broad mobile audience.

Retains the signature charm of the CookieRun universe with expressive Cookie characters, playful humor, and personality-driven animations.

CookieRun: Kingdom – Act 2:

CookieRun: Kingdom, the franchise's flagship RPG with more than 80 million players, is entering its next major story era. The new arc centers on a catastrophic event that fractures the world's timeline, sparking a war across multiple timelines. It's the highest-stakes story the franchise has ever told, and no Cookie is safe.

A new timeline expands the game world.

The main story update cadence accelerates from every 4 weeks to every 2 weeks,

Set to launch in May of 2026.

Other DevNow 2026 Announcements

More than 20 fan events planned worldwide in 2026, including a CookieRun pop-up store opening in Times Square, New York, on April 17 featuring exclusive merchandise, creator and voice actor appearances, and billboard activations.

An upcoming KPop Demon Hunters collab that fans of either franchise will want to keep their eyes on.

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