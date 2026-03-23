Posted in: Devsisters, Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: CookieRun, CookieRun: Crumble, CookieRun: Kingdom, CookieRun: NewWorld, kpop demon hunters
Devsisters Announces Three New Additions to CookieRun Franchise
Multiple new items were announced for the CookieRun franchise today, including a new game and a new KPop Demon Hunters collaboration
Article Summary
- Devsisters reveals CookieRun: NewWorld, an open-world adventure coming in 2029 for the franchise's 20th anniversary.
- CookieRun: Crumble launches in late 2026, offering snackable idle RPG fun with iconic CookieRun charm.
- CookieRun: Kingdom enters a major new story arc in May 2026, with main updates now every 2 weeks.
- Worldwide CookieRun events and a KPop Demon Hunters collab announced for 2026 fans.
Devsisters held a special livestream today in which they showed off everything new coming to the CookieRun franchise. Among them were a new update to CookieRun: Kingdom, a new game in CookieRun: NewWorld, another casual game in CookieRun: Crumble, and a new collab with KPop Demon Hunters. We have the rundown for you here and the entire video to watch above.
CookieRun Has Several New Treats Baking In The Over
CookieRun: NewWorld
The franchise's most ambitious title to date, CookieRun: NewWorld is an open-world adventure game developed in Unreal Engine for PC, console, and mobile. Set after the era of the legendary Five Heroes, the game follows a new journey across the Cookie continent as a mysterious threat arises.
- Targeting a 2029 release, coinciding with the CookieRun franchise's 20th anniversary.
- A fully explorable open world built from the franchise's signature dessert landscapes, towering cake mountains, roll-cake forests, and vast soda oceans.
- Beloved locations from earlier titles, including the Vanilla Kingdom and the Sands of Yogurca, return as large-scale explorable regions.
CookieRun: Crumble
CookieRun: Crumble is a new casual title launching in the second half of 2026. The game draws inspiration from the rapidly growing idle RPG and casual game genre on mobile, delivering a perfectly snackable, relaxed gameplay experience.
- Launching in the second half of 2026.
- Simple, satisfying progression designed for a broad mobile audience.
- Retains the signature charm of the CookieRun universe with expressive Cookie characters, playful humor, and personality-driven animations.
CookieRun: Kingdom – Act 2:
CookieRun: Kingdom, the franchise's flagship RPG with more than 80 million players, is entering its next major story era. The new arc centers on a catastrophic event that fractures the world's timeline, sparking a war across multiple timelines. It's the highest-stakes story the franchise has ever told, and no Cookie is safe.
- A new timeline expands the game world.
- The main story update cadence accelerates from every 4 weeks to every 2 weeks,
- Set to launch in May of 2026.
Other DevNow 2026 Announcements
- More than 20 fan events planned worldwide in 2026, including a CookieRun pop-up store opening in Times Square, New York, on April 17 featuring exclusive merchandise, creator and voice actor appearances, and billboard activations.
- An upcoming KPop Demon Hunters collab that fans of either franchise will want to keep their eyes on.