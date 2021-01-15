Pokémon Gold Wata A+ 9.2-Graded Copy On The Auction Block Now

Heritage Auctions, an auction house in Dallas, Texas that deals heavily in comics, cards, video games, and other collectibles, has put a sealed, grade-9.2, Wata A+ copy of Pokémon Gold Version on the auction block! This auction will last until tomorrow, January 15th, at 12:20 Eastern Time, or 11:20 Central Time. It's being auctioned right now at a very low bid of $825 USD, and interested parties should consider bidding as soon as possible!

There's a saying on the schoolyards of our childhood: "First is the worst, second is the best." While this was always traditionally true about virtually everything, nobody ever applied this to the Pokémon franchise. Red and Blue Versions have always been at the top of the pile, as evidenced by The Pokémon Company's extended love for such creatures as Charizard, Venusaur, and Blastoise, and callbacks to the first generation of the franchise overall.

However, there's a certain truth in the phrase in that sequels often generate more initial acclaim than their predecessors. And while this isn't necessarily 100% applicable to Pokémon Gold Version and Silver Version, these games were honestly everything that Red and Blue wanted to be. The sequels contained more pocket monsters than the first generation and somehow managed to include the first geographical region in its game data in addition to the new one. It's a lovely game and is essential for any die-hard Pokémaniac!

If you are interested in bidding on this wondrous item, again, you have until January 15th at 11:20 Central Time to do so. You can find the link to this auction here. Catch this one before it flees forever!