Pokémon TCG: Celebrations Products & Promos Guide

Pokémon TCG has begun to release products for its landmark 25th Anniversary expansion, Celebrations. Celebrations pays homage to 25 years of this incredible hobby with 25 all holo cards featuring iconic Pokémon from the past and present of the franchise. This set also features the Classic Collection subset, which consists of 25 reprints of iconic cards from every time period of the Pokémon TCG, including cards from Base Set all the way up to the Sun & Moon era. The promo cards of this set are rather interesting, as they utilize card types and mechanics from previous eras, applying them to modern Pokémon. Not all of the products have been released, which has led to some questions from collectors over which SWSH Black Star Promos can be obtained through which products. Let's take a dive into what's available to help collectors complete their collections.

Here is where each of the Pokémon TCG: Celebrations promos can be found:

SWSH062 Pikachu VMAX: Celebrations Premium Figure Collection – Pikachu VMAX

SWSH132 Dragapult Prime: Celebrations Collection – Dragapult Prime

SWSH133 Lance's Charizard V: Celebrations Collection – Lance's Charizard V; V Memories Collection; Lance's Charizard V Tin

SWSH134 Dark Sylveon V: Celebrations Collection – Dark Sylveon V; V Memories Collection; Dark Sylveon V Tin

SWSH135 Zacian Lv.X: Celebrations Deluxe Pin Collection

SWSH136 Mimikyu Delta Species: Celebrations Collector Chest

SWSH137 Light Toxtricity: Celebrations Collector Chest

SWSH138 Hydreigon C: Celebrations Collector Chest

SWSH139, SWSH140, SWSH141, SWSH142 Pikachu V-UNION (4 cards): Celebrations Special Collection – Pikachu V-UNION

SWSH143 Pikachu V: Celebrations Premium Figure Collection – Pikachu VMAX

SWSH144 Greninja Star: Celebrations Elite Trainer Box

SWSH145 Pikachu V Gold Card: Celebrations Ultra-Premium Collection

SWSH146 Poké Ball Gold Card: Celebrations Ultra-Premium Collection

There are also two promo cards that are available in these products that retain the number of their original set. These are reprints of the Base Set Pikachu and Charizard from the first-ever Pokémon TCG set:

Base Set Pikachu Metal Gold Card: Celebrations Ultra-Premium Collection

Base Set Charizard Metal Gold Card: Celebrations Ultra-Premium Collection