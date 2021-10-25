Pokémon TCG Hosts Fusion Strike Pre-Release This Weekend

It's almost time for a new Pokémon TCG set! This weekend, tournament-official game stores will host pre-release events for the next official expansion, Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike. This set is themed around Mew VMAX, Gengar VMAX, Boltund, and Genesect. It is set to introduce a brand new Battle Style, with Fusion Strike added to the pool of Rapid Strike and Single Strike. Now, while the wide release of Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike is November 12th, 2021, fans will be able to purchase Build & Battle kits at these Pokémon TCG pre-release events. Let's get into the details!

Here's what you should know about Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike pre-release weekend.

Where? This is not happening at big-box retailers. Local game stores can host these events as long as they are partnered with the Pokémon TCG. You can find tournament-official local shops here.

Where? This is not happening at big-box retailers. Local game stores can host these events as long as they are partnered with the Pokémon TCG. You can find tournament-official local shops here.

Build & Battle kits. These boxes include four packs of Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike along with one of four stamped SWSH Black Star Promo cards. The promo cards were revealed to be Oricorio, Pyukumuku, Deoxys, and Latias. The artwork has yet to be revealed as of this writing. These Build & Battle boxes also come with an Evolution pack. This is not the Pokémon TCG expansion XY – Evolutions but is instead a phrase for a stack of cards wrapped in cellophane used for the express purpose of building a competitive deck.

More packs? Shops are not permitted to sell individual booster boxes or packs yet. However, many shops will reward their customers with three bonus packs when a customer has purchased a Build & Battle Box.

Do you have to play? Some stores only permit customers signing up for tournaments to purchase Build & Battle kits. However, most stores will offer collectors the chance to simply purchase their own kit.

Best of luck, and stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for early openings of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike!