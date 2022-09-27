Pokémon TCG Japan: Paradigm Trigger Preview: Pikachu

Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed the pack art and cards for Paradigm Trigger, the final main series set of the Sword & Shield era. Paradigm Trigger is set for release on October 21st, 2022, in Japan. So far, we can confirm that this set focuses primarily on Lugia and contains a Lugia VSTAR, with the Galarian Legendaries Regidrago and Regieleki also appearing on the pack art. Regidrago will receive a VSTAR, while Regieleki will appear on a VMAX. In addition to the main set, there will also be promo packs given out with booster boxes that contain more cards, including a Lugia VSTAR with different art. This set, along with the direct previous Japanese set Incandescent Arcana which focused on Alolan Vulpix, will be the basis of the fourth and final English-language Sword & Shield set of 2022, which is expected to close out the era for international audiences. Today, we continue our Paradigm Trigger previews by checking out the Pikachu card of the set.

Pikachu is the definitive mascot of the entire Pokémon franchise, from the anime to the manga to the movies to the merch to the Trading Card Game, so of course, there has to be a card featuring the incredible electric mouse in the final main series expansion of Pokémon TCG Japan's Sword & Shield era. Artist Souichirou Gunjima delivers a Pikachu illustration showing the franchise mascot cracking into battle, backed up by Dedenne and Togedemaru. Stay tuned to future Paradigm Trigger previews, because this set will also feature the Pika Clones on their own cards: these are other Pokémon from other generations inspired by Pikachu.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Paradigm Trigger cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.