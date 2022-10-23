Pokémon TCG Japan: Paradigm Trigger Preview: Unown Alt Art

Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed the pack art and cards for Paradigm Trigger, the final main series set of the Sword & Shield era. Paradigm Trigger is set for release on October 21st, 2022, in Japan. So far, we can confirm that this set focuses primarily on Lugia and contains a Lugia VSTAR, with the Galarian Legendaries Regidrago and Regieleki also appearing on the pack art. Regidrago will receive a VSTAR, while Regieleki will appear on a VMAX. In addition to the main set, there will also be promo packs given out with booster boxes that contain more cards, including a Lugia VSTAR with different art. This set, along with the direct previous Japanese set Incandescent Arcana which focused on Alolan Vulpix, will be the basis of the fourth and final English-language Sword & Shield set of 2022, which is expected to close out the era for international audiences. Today, we continue our Paradigm Trigger previews by checking out an Unown V Alternate Art.

Unown's presence in Paradigm Trigger makes this set feel like an updated version of the Neo era. On top of that, we, of course, have the incredible Lugia cards, but let's not get distracted from the absolute storm of Unown in this card. This beautiful Alternate Art is drawn by Toshinao Aoki, who captures the mysterious nature of this Pokémon well. This is one of just four Alt Arts in this set, including Lugia V Alt Art, Regidrago V Alt Art, and Skuntank V Alt Art. These are also all of the Alts we are likely to see in Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage.