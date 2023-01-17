Pokémon TCG Japan: Scarlet & Violet Ex Preview: Tarountula Art Rare Miki Tanaka, who has been contributing to the Pokémon TCG since the early Fossil set, delivers a Tarountula Art Rare in Scarlet & Violet.

It's time for a new era. Pokémon TCG Japan will release two sets on January 20, 2023, that will kick off Generation Nine and bring Pokémon and Trainers to the Pokémon TCG. These two sister sets are Scarlet ex and Violet ex. These sets and as well as three 60-card Starter Set ex decks will be the basis of the English-language set Scarlet & Violet base coming out internationally on March 31, 2023. The news hit when it was revealed that the English-language version of the sets will now more closely mirror Japanese sets, using silver borders and set codes instead of set symbols. This set also sees the return of the original lowercase ex card type as well as the debut of the Terastal ex card type that will replace Vs and VMAX as Ultra Rares. We also now know that Art Rares and Special Art Rares, a card type that debuted in Crown Zenith, will return with this set, with ex cards being the mechanic we'll see on SARs. Today, let's take a look at a new species getting an early appearance on an Art Rare in the Scarlet & Violet era.

This Tarountula Art Rare is part of a two-card connecting illustration that should be paired with its evolution, Spidops ex, directly above it. Tarountula is freaking out in this image, cartoonishly shedding sweat as a Scyther looms over it, looking as if it is intent on slicing its connective thread. Let's garner some empathy for the poor Tarountula by getting to know it through its Dex entries:

The ball of threads wrapped around its body is elastic enough to deflect the scythes of Scyther, this Pokémon's natural enemy. The thread it secretes from its rear is as strong as wire. The secret behind the thread's strength is the topic of ongoing research.

This card and the Spidops ex Special Art Rare are illustrated by Miki Tanaka, who has been with the Pokémon TCG since the early days of the Fossil set.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of VSTAR Universe cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.