Pokémon TCG Japan: Violet Ex Preview: Drowzee Art Rare Tomokazu Komiya delivers a stunning and creepy Drowzee in a stunning amusement park in Pokémon TCG Japan's Violet ex expansion.

It's time for a new era. Pokémon TCG Japan has released two sets that kick off Generation Nine and bring Paldean Pokémon and Trainers to the Pokémon TCG for the first time. These two sister sets are Scarlet ex and Violet ex. These sets and as well as three 60-card Starter Set ex decks will be the basis of the English-language set Scarlet & Violet base coming out internationally on March 31, 2023. Starting with these sets, English-language versions of the sets will now more closely mirror Japanese expansions, using silver borders and set codes instead of set symbols. Scarlet ex and Violet ex also see the return of the original lowercase ex card type as well as the debut of the Terastal ex card type that will replace Vs and VMAX as Ultra Rares. We also now know that Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rares, a card type that debuted in Crown Zenith, will return with this set, with ex cards being the mechanic we'll see depicted. Today, we take a look at another Art Rare from Violet ex.

One of the joys of the current era of the Pokémon TCG is the expanded borders. We have seen Ultra Rare cards push at the borders, sometimes even literally having Pokémon reach beyond the physical borders in the past. It has been the recent era of illustration-driven cards, though, that has seen this idea explored to the max. It began with Alternate Arts, continued with Character Rares, and now is still explored in depth with Art Rares. This card style allows us to experience even classic TCG illustrators like Tomokazu Komiya, who draws this trippy Drowzee, in new ways. Komiya has been contributing to the hobby since the early days of Neo Genesis and now we truly get to see his art blown up. Who would've thought back in the WOTC days that we'd see a card that looks like this haunted amusement park image?

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.