Pokémon TCG Preps For Back To School 2023 Releases
Pokémon TCG preps for the back-to-school season ahead of Summer 2023 with Lechonk and Smoliv Eraser Blisters and a Pikachu pencil tin.
The Pokémon TCG has announced two back-to-school-themed releases. It's not even summertime yet, and they already want you back in school. Maybe it's to make up for how irresponsible their young Trainers are. These are the Pokémon TCG Back to School Eraser Blister which can either feature Lechonk or Smolive as erasers along with two packs. It will cost $8.99. There is also a pencil tin with two packs and Pikachu art. It will cost $9.99.
In addition to this news, here is the upcoming slate of Pokémon TCG releases for the second quarter of 2023:
- Crown Zenith Premium Figure Collection—Shiny Zacian or Shiny Zamazenta (available May 5, 2023): Includes 11 Crown Zenith booster packs; one etched promo card featuring either Shiny Zacian V or Shiny Zamazenta V; one corresponding Shiny figure and a Shiny pin; and one set of card sleeves
- Cyclizar ex Box (available May 5, 2023): Includes a Cyclizar ex Black Star Promo card, a jumbo version of Cyclizar ex, a holographic card featuring an as-of-yet unannounced Pokémon, and four booster packs. It will retail for $19.99.
- Ampharos ex Battle Deck (available May 5, 2023): Includes an Ampharos SV Black Star Promo Card, a 6o-card deck, reference cards, rule booklet, single-player playmat, damage counters, metallic coin, deck box, and code card. It will retail for $9.99.
- Lucario ex Battle Deck (available May 5, 2023): Includes a Lucario SV Black Star Promo Card, a 6o-card deck, reference cards, rule booklet, single-player playmat, damage counters, metallic coin, deck box, and code card. It will retail for $9.99.
- Paldea Pals Mini Tims (available May 5, 2023): Includes two booster packs, a sticker sheet, and a square cut card. The artwork on these tins features Fuecoco and Dolliv, Pawmi and Lechonk, Sprigatito and Fidough, Quaxly and Smolliv, and Pikachu and Capsakid. They will retail for $9.99.
- Origin Forme Palkia League Battle Deck (available May 5, 2023): Includes three Origin Forme Palkia V, two Origin Forme Palkia VSTAR, one Radiant Freninja, a 6o-card deck, rule booklet, damage counter dice, condition markers, acrylic VSTAR marker, and code card. It will retail for $29.99.
- Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved drop (available June 9, 2023): The second set of the new era debuts with booster packs, Elite Trainer Boxes, and more.
- Paldea Legends Tin: Koraidon ex (available June 9, 2023): Includes a Koraidon ex SV Black Star Promo card and five booster packs. It will retail for $26.99.
- Paldea Legends Tin: Miraidon ex (available June 9, 2023): Includes a Koraidon ex SV Black Star Promo card and five booster packs. It will retail for $26.99.
- Trainer's Toolkit 2023 (available June 9, 2023): Includes an Arceus V SWSH Black Star Promo card, an Arceus VSTAR SWSH Black Star Promo card, 50+ cards to power up your deck, 100+ Basic Energy cards, 65 card sleeves, competitive gameplay items, and four booster packs. It will retail for $34.99.
- Chien-Pao ex Battle Deck (available July 7, 2023): Includes a Chien-Pao SV Black Star Promo Card, a 6o-card deck, reference cards, rule booklet, single-player playmat, damage counters, metallic coin, deck box, and code card. It will retail for $9.99.
- Tinkaton ex Battle Deck (available July 7, 2023): Includes a Tinkaton SV Black Star Promo Card, a 6o-card deck, reference cards, rule booklet, single-player playmat, damage counters, metallic coin, deck box, and code card. It will retail for $9.99.
- Annihilape ex Box (available July 14, 2023): Includes an Annihilape ex Black Star Promo card, a jumbo version of Annihilape ex, a holographic card featuring an as-of-yet unannounced Pokémon, and four booster packs. It will retail for $19.99
- 2023 Collector's Chest: This chest will be released on August 4th, and it will retail for $29.99. It will include holographic versions of cards from Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved featuring the Paldean Starters Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly.
- Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames drop (available August 11, 2023): The third set of the new era debuts with booster packs, Elite Trainer Boxes, and more.