Pokémon TCG Preps For Back To School 2023 Releases

The Pokémon TCG has announced two back-to-school-themed releases. It's not even summertime yet, and they already want you back in school. Maybe it's to make up for how irresponsible their young Trainers are. These are the Pokémon TCG Back to School Eraser Blister which can either feature Lechonk or Smolive as erasers along with two packs. It will cost $8.99. There is also a pencil tin with two packs and Pikachu art. It will cost $9.99.

In addition to this news, here is the upcoming slate of Pokémon TCG releases for the second quarter of 2023: