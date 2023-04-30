Pokémon TCG Reveals Pokémon Card 151: Charizard Ex Pokémon TCG reveals that is sure to be one of the chase cards of the upcoming Japanese set Pokémon Card 151... Charizard ex.

Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed details for the upcoming set Pokémon Card 151, an expansion based on the original 151 Pokémon introduced in the Kanto region. This set is notable in that it will be the first time we have seen a new Kadabra card in 21 years. Kadabra has been absent from the Pokémon TCG ever since magician Uri Geller sued the company for Kadabra's design, which he felt was inspired by his spoon-bending technique. Just three years ago, Geller withdrew his complaint and publicly apologized to Pokémon fans for the limits that had been placed on the use of Kadabra due to this highly popularized lawsuit. Outside of the return of Kadabra, this expansion is notable in that it will be in Pokédex order, where normal sets are ordered by type first and foremost. This set will be released on June 16th in Japan, and there are currently no details regarding the English-language release. I tend to think that this will be the first special set of the Scarlet & Violet era for English-language collectors, but as of now, there is no way to tell. Today, let's take a look at what is sure to be one of the chase cards of the set.

And here we are. The first Charizard chase card of the Scarlet & Violet era has been revealed. Interestingly, the set that will likely directly follow Pokémon Card 151 in Japan, Ruler of the Black Flame, will be headed up with a Charizard ex. That specific Charizard ex, which will be adapted into the English-language Pokémon TCG – Scarlet & Violet: Obsidian Flames, will actually be the first-ever Tera ex to feature a different Tera type than the Pokémon's base type. So it seems that this special set is aiming to deliver our standard Charizard ex of this era before the next set introduces the special Dark-type Tera Charizard.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet-era cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.