Pokémon TCG Reveals Snom & Wooloo Sleeves & More

The Pokémon Center has released a wave of new Pokémon TCG products ahead of the upcoming Sword & Shield: Evolving Skies pre-release event happening this weekend. These products are unrelated to the release but come just in time for those collectors and players looking for storage for their cards. Let's take a look at these latest offerings which include Wooloo-themed and Snom-themed deck boxes, playmats, and card sleeves.

The new products include:

Pokémon TCG: Pokémon Cool Friends Double Deck Box

Get frosty and keep your deck ready to play with the Cool Friends double deck box for the Pokémon TCG! This double deck box features space for two sleeved decks, plus three dividers to help keep them organized. Show it off at your next convention, tournament, or battle!

Includes deck box holder, two deck boxes, and three dividers

Holds two decks of 60 sleeved cards (cards and sleeves not included)

Magnetic closure and name tag help keep contents secure and organized

Part of the Pokémon Cool Friends collection Pokémon Center Original

Pokémon TCG: Wooloo Fluffy Flock Double Deck Box

Gather up the fluffiest group of Pokémon and keep your deck ready to play with the Wooloo Fluffy Flock double deck box for the Pokémon TCG! This double deck box features space for two sleeved decks, plus three dividers to help keep them organized. Show it off at your next convention, tournament, or battle!

Includes deck box holder, two deck boxes, and three dividers

Holds two decks of 60 sleeved cards (cards and sleeves not included)

Magnetic closure and name tag help keep contents secure and organized

Part of the Wooloo Fluffy Flock collection Pokémon Center Original

Pokémon TCG: Pokémon Cool Friends Card Sleeves (65 Sleeves)

Get frosty with these 65 card sleeves in the Pokémon Cool Friends theme! This set of sleeves is enough for a full deck plus some extras, just in case. Show them off at your next convention, tournament, or battle!

Includes 65 card sleeves that are great for casual games or tournaments

Matte finish on both sides Fan-favorite Pokémon for any chilly Water-type deck

Part of the Pokémon Cool Friends collection Pokémon Center Original

Pokémon TCG: Wooloo Fluffy Flock Card Sleeves (65 Sleeves)

Join the fluffiest group of Pokémon with these 65 card sleeves in the Wooloo Fluffy Flock style! This set of sleeves is enough for a full deck plus some extras, just in case. Show them off at your next convention, tournament, or battle!

Includes 65 card sleeves that are great for casual games or tournaments

Matte finish on both sides Design features Wooloo, Wooloo, and yes, more Wooloo (and Pikachu)!

Part of the Wooloo Fluffy Flock collection Pokémon Center Original

Pokémon TCG: Pokémon Cool Friends Playmat

Two feet wide and ready to turn your next match in the Pokémon Trading Card Game into an epic brawl! This official Pokémon TCG playmat gives you plenty of room to elevate your game, and it makes a great desk pad between tournaments to brighten up any space.

Durable neoprene grips to desks, tables, and other hard surfaces

Provides ample space for your cards during gameplay

Multiple playmats (sold separately) can be stacked for extra cushioning or rotated to create a custom display

Pokémon Center Original

Pokémon TCG: Wooloo Fluffy Flock Playmat

Two feet wide and ready to turn your next match in the Pokémon Trading Card Game into an epic brawl! This official Pokémon TCG playmat gives you plenty of room to elevate your game, and it makes a great desk pad between tournaments to brighten up any space.

Durable neoprene grips to desks, tables, and other hard surfaces

Provides ample space for your cards during gameplay

Multiple playmats (sold separately) can be stacked for extra cushioning or rotated to create a custom display

Part of the Wooloo Fluffy Flock collection

Pokémon Center Original