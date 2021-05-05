Pokémon TCG Spotlight: Some Of The Best Cottonee Pokémon Cards

Yesterday was Cottonee Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. In honor of this Grass/Fairy-type species flooding the game, let's celebrate its fluffy cuteness with a journey through its appearances in the Pokémon TCG, including vintage and modern. Be sure to share your favorite Cottonee cards in the comments below.

First up we have a simple Cottonee card illustrated by Atsuko Nishida for Emerging Powers, the second set of the Black & White era which introduced the Unova region to the Pokémon TCG. Cottonee and its evolution Whimsicott both get two cards each in the set. This is a nice first depiction of the Pokémon with a bit of cute personality added to its eyes.

A few expansions later with Boundaries Crossed, illustrator sui contributed this Cottonee card that makes it look as if this Pokémon was photographed during Magic Hour. The beautiful golden sunset washes over Cottonee for quite a unique depiction.

I don't know if it's just me, but I often look back to the XY era as the best era for the common and uncommon artwork in the Pokémon TCG. The cards burst with personality, like the Cottonee by Kanako Eo who looks perfectly at peace sleeping in a field of flowers.

Unified Minds, one of the biggest Pokémon TCG expansions of all time that was released toward the end of the Sun & Moon era, Asako Ito's depiction of Cottonee is crochet and photographed over what looks like a felt background, creating a wholly original depiction of this Grass/Fairy-type favorite. The presence of mixed media cards like this and the clay sculptures that longtime artist Yuka Morii contributes always stand out in Pokémon TCG sets, adding a nice touch of personality and uniqueness to the cards.