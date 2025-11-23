Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: black bolt, pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Black Bolt in November 2025

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Unova-themed set Scarlet & Violet - Black Bolt in November 2025.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past year, we have witnessed a significant surge of renewed interest in the hobby. The hype around the Alternate Arts of the Sword & Shield era and the Illustration Rares of the Scarlet & Violet era now continues in the new era, Mega Evolution. The Mega Evolution era continues the popular Illustration Rare and Special Illustration Rare cards while introducing Gold Hyper Rares as the rarest type of card that can be pulled from a booster pack. As packs become more and more difficult to get, it seems that the hobby is more popular than ever. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch, to track the collector's market of modern sets. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Should you buy singles or packs? Is that chase card obtainable? Let's find out. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Black Bolt, which came out in July 2025, are doing now in November 2025.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Black Bolt, with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Zekrom ex Black & White Rare 172/086: $468.99 Victini Black & White Rare 171/086: $468.99 Zekrom ex Special Illustration Rare 166/086: $238.89 Seismitoad Illustration Rare 105/086: $169.73 Kyurem ex Special Illustration Rare 165/086: $70.86 N's Plan Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 170/086: $66.63 Genesect ex Special Illustration Rare 169/086: $54.59 Haxorus Illustration Rare 147/086: $44.66 Meloetta ex Special Illustration Rare 167/086: $44.34 Serperior ex Special Illustration Rare 164/086: $41.98 Volcarona Illustration Rare 100/086: $37.16 Krookodile Illustration Rare 137/086: $31.03 Solosis Illustration Rare 118/086: $30.78 Amoonguss Illustration Rare 096/086: $26.66 Landorus Illustration Rare 131/086: $25.69

The Black Bolt version of Victini Black & White Rare remains more valuable than the visually identical White Bolt version of the card by $36. This month, though, the card was overtaken by Zekrom ex Black & White Rare which saw a significant surge in value. A $20 increase in Zekrom ex Special Illustration Rare also shows that Zekrom may be the star across both the Unova sister sets. Seismitoad Illustration Rare saw a huge loss in value, dropping $50 and still going… which makes sense. The strength of Sinji Kanda's art got it off to a great start, but I don't think anyone would expect a Seismitoad card to be one of the most valuable chase cards of the year. Solosis Illustration Rare crashed even harder, losing 50% of its value. Really, this was bloated in value due to it being an adorable card by USGMEN, the artist behing the Shiny Mew ex Special Illustration Rare from Paldean Fates… but I think this one kinda deserved to be a high value card!

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

