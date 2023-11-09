Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Fusion Strike In November 2023

Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: , , , ,

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike, which came out in November 2021, are doing now in November 2023.

Fusion Strike top card. Credit: Pokémon TCG

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

  1. Gengar VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 271/264: $198.20
  2. Espeon VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 270/264: $129.15
  3. Mew VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 269/264: $67.19
  4. Mew V Alternate Art 251/264: $28.86
  5. Mew VMAX Rainbow Rare Secret Rare 269/264: $28.09
  6. Celebi V Alternate Art 245/264: $27.14
  7. Inteleon VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 266/264: $24.82
  8. Genesect V Alternate Art 255/264: $15.61
  9. Mew V Full Art 250/264: $8.27
  10. Gengar VMAX 157/264: $6.50

There have been minimal changes in card value this month. Gengar VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare remains a monster chase card and isn't losing value. Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art from Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies is the top chase card of the entire era, but this Gengar is among the top hits across the era as well, with really only Umbreon from Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies and Giratina from Sword & Shield – Lost Origin ahead of it.

