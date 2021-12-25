Pokémon TCG: VMAX Climax Secret Rare Preview: Eternatus

The upcoming Pokémon TCG high-class set VMAX Climax, which will be released in December 2021 in Japan, was previously shrouded in mystery. Very little was known about how this set would show up for English-speaking collectors and players until the Pokémon TCG revealed that their February 2022 set, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, would feature a subset of 30 cards called the Trainer Gallery. However, this week's reveal of a shocking 100 Secret Rares in VMAX Climax has created confusion as to what will show up in Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. While speculation will continue, let's take a look at some of those Secret Rares from VMAX Climax.

In this preview, Chairman Rose stands with the Legendary Eternatus on both a Character Super Rare V and a Character Super Rare VMAX. The latter certainly makes both Rose and Eternatus seem incredibly imposing, delivering impressively villainous vibes. What makes these two cards stand out to me, though, in a fairly humorous way is that most of the V and VMAX CSR sets in VMAX Climax aim for a certain dichotomy. The Vs generally show the Trainer with a small Pokémon that then becomes dramatically large in the VMAX, dwarfing the Trainer that they were just walking alongside. Some of the cards even show the Trainer reacting to the growth spurt, either hanging onto the Pokémon for dear life or something like that. Pretty hilariously, Rose is already dwarfed by Eternatus in the V, simply because this Legendary is just that big.

Also, just as a note to those who are excited for some of these cards to begin showing up in English-language Pokémon TCG sets… please take heed. Leading up to a set's release, illegally obtained packs and cards are often sold at a premium. Don't fall for this. The set is out in February and the cards that seem so far away will one day be obtainable. Don't let folks who are trying to make a quick buck use your FOMO as a weapon!

