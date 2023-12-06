Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Video Games | Tagged: pokemon, Pokémon UNITE, the pokemon company

Pokémon Unite Reveals Holiday Additions & Activities

Pokémon Unite has a couple of new additions coming to the game for the holidays, including the addition of Meowscarada this week.

Article Summary Meowscarada from the Paldea region joins Pokémon Unite on Dec 7 with a special challenge.

Snowball Battle in Shivre City returns, transforming KO'd Pokémon into snowmen for rewards.

Obtain Meowscarada's Unite license by collecting petals in the Flower Petal Challenge event.

Log in for free Holiday Balls each day and win gifts from the Prize Machine until Jan 8.

The Pokémon Company revealed the latest update coming to Pokémon Unite this week, as you'll be getting some fun additions to close out the year. The biggest addition to the mix is Meowscarada, who will be added tot he game tomorrow, December 7, along with the returning Snowball Battle and more. We have more info below from the devs, along with a new trailer.

Meowscarada Pounces Upon Pokémon Unite On December 7

The highly anticipated Meowscarada is heading to Aeos Island! This Speedster is the first Pokémon originally discovered in the Paldea region to join the fray in Pokémon UNITE. Meowscarada's Ability, Overgrow, allows it to vanish into leaves for a short period of time after its max HP is reduced to half or less. Once triggered, Meowscarada's movement speed and damage dealt with increase for a short while, and it can even recover HP during this time by dealing damage to an opposing Pokémon. You can obtain a Unite license for Meowscarada from December 7, 2023, at 7:00 to January 9, 2024, at 23:59 UTC by taking part in the Meowscarada's Flower Petal Challenge in-game event. Complete missions to collect petals, and collect 100 petals in each of the four colors to unlock Meowscarada!

Snowball Battle in Shivre City Returns

Shivre City is set to bring the festive spirit from December 7 at 7:00 to December 30, 2023, at 23:59 UTC! In a special type of battle, turn KO'd Pokémon into snowmen and defeat Delibird scattered around the map to receive a present containing a random one-time battle item that replaces your current item. Use it to switch up your strategy and keep the opposing team on their toes—think of it as the gift that keeps on giving!

Plenty of Presents! Prize Machine Event Returns

You can log in between December 7, 2023, at 7:00 and January 8, 2024, at 23:59 UTC to receive 10 Holiday Balls every day at no cost, up to a maximum of 100! Holiday Balls can be used in the Prize Machine for a chance to obtain a wide range of fantastic gifts, including Holowear. You can only use Holiday Balls on designated collections on the same day you obtain them, as they will be reset the day after you obtain them.

